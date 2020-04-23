Syfy's TZGZ Nighttime Animation Block Expands Its Whiteboard With 3 New Series, 2 Green Pilot Lights – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Syfy is expanding the list of its weekly weekly TZGZ animation block with three serial orders and two pilot green lights.

The network has collected a second season of Den of Hell. TZGZ authorized the first season of the series, but season 2 will be original, consisting of six 15-minute episodes. It is the same approach that Syfy took with the acquired one. Magical Girls Friendship Squad, It became the first original TZGZ series after the network in January ordered new large episodes to air this summer.

Also in January, TZGZ ordered its first internally developed animated pilots, the 15 minutes Wildlife and Devil May Care. Wildlife now he has been chosen for the series. Devil May Care, what still in consideration, he is joined by two new 15 minute riders ordered for the block, Plutonian (working title), about the plutonians who are determined to change their image and demonstrate their worth to other planetary beings; and Psycho palms, a dark stop motion comedy after the 1940s cartoon character D-List Timecrow and his misfits.

Additionally, TZGZ, whose catchphrase, "Comes After Syfy," reflects that her name is Syfy, where each letter is replaced by the next in the alphabet, has acquired the six-episode, 30-episode series. Dr. Havoc's Diary. It opens this Saturday.

Syfy quietly launched TZGZ in November as a 90-minute weekly adult animation nightly block of acquired series, many of them from little-known platforms, anchored by Futurama Repeats himself Encouraged by solid ratings for Saturday's block, which quickly began to attract a new audience of young men to the network, Syfy in January took the next step, adding originals to the mix with the first series and pilot orders .

Since then, the block has continued to grow and attract younger viewers, increasing its time span by + 13% in the 18-49 show versus averages from previous years. And since animation is the only television genre capable of staying in production during the pandemic, Syfy is stepping up its efforts in the arena to secure more fresh content online later this year. In three months, TZGZ ordered three new animated series, Magical Girl Friendship, Hell Den and Wild life and four pilots.

Produced by Shout! Factory and Rafael Entertainment, Den of Hell It is described as a new, unique, and highly distorted twist on sketch comedy that combines original animation with old live-action clips and animated re-dubbed by members of the comedy company Dr. God. Season 2 begins after an Uber-Apocalypse ends civilization, and only one person miraculously survives: 12-year-old Andrew. With the latest television and VCR in operation, he invites a diverse group of apocalyptic creatures to his house to watch strange cartoons and old movies.

Wildlife these are animal friends trying to stay alive after the apocalypse. The network has ordered five 15-minute episodes, produced by Adam Davies, Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures, and Octopie.

Dr. Havoc's journal, New Form revolves around a mid-level supervillain who is having a midlife crisis as he battles secret agents, superheroes, and his wife.

Dr. Havoc's Diary joins other acquired TZGZ series Purgatory, Cyanide and Happiness, Alien Guide to Earth, Don't Feed the Humans, Brogan: Castlemaster, Gary and His Demons, Den of Hell (S1) Science! and Magical Girl Friendship Squad (abbreviated version).

Here are credits for the original and acquired TZGZ series and drivers:

HELL DEN (season 2)

Direct to the order of the series (episodes of 6 × 15 min)

Produced by Shout! Factory, Rafael Raffaele Entertainment

LOGLINE: After Uber-Apocalypse destroys civilization, only one person miraculously survives: 12-year-old Andrew. With the latest television and VCR in operation, invite a diverse group of apocalyptic creatures to your home to watch strange cartoons and old movies. Hell Den combines the original animation of our characters with old live-action and animated clips re-dubbed by the company Dr. God in this new, unique and highly twisted comedy twist.

CAST: series regulars Sean Cowhig, Neil Garguilo, Brian James O & # 39; Connell, David Park and Justin Ware; guest stars Matthew Lillard, Katie Leclerc, Maria Bamford, Kevin Heffernan

WILDLIFE

Green light to the pilot series (pilot + episodes of 5 × 15 min = 6 episodes in total)

The first TZGZ pilot developed in-house with a green light for the series

Produced by Adam Davies, Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures, and Octopie

LOGLINE: A program about animal friends trying to stay alive after the apocalypse. Together, they invent elaborate schemes to entertain themselves and practically avoid going crazy.

ACTORS / CAST: Natalie Palamides, Baron Vaughn, Reggie Watts, John Paul Reynolds, Claudia O & # 39; Doherty, SkittLeZ Ortiz

DR. HAVOC JOURNAL

30 x 6 min eps

Produced by New Form

LOGLINE: A mid-level supervillain having a mid-life crisis fights secret agents, superheroes, and his wife.

PILOTS

PLUTONIANS (provisional title)

Pilot order (15 minute episodes)

Produced by Brave Media and Yeti Farm

LOGLINE: The Interplanetary Federation has conferred and is official: Pluto is no longer a planet. The Plutonians are now determined to change their image and demonstrate their worth to the other planetary beings in the solar system, with the exception of Earth, who are notorious thugs and cannot discover extraterrestrial life.

PSALMS PSYCH

Pilot order (15 minute episodes)

Produced by Open the Portal and Jacob Robinson, director of Tractor Pants, an animation-focused production company with a general agreement at Legendary Television Studios.

LOGLINE: Psycho Psalms is a dark stop motion comedy that follows 1940s cartoon character D-List Timecrow and his misfits as they attempt to navigate our postmodern internet hell after being dragged through a portal to the present day. These unconventional characters will take you to a dark place, but they won't leave you there.