Superstore's Ben Feldman on episodes you need to binge

Superstore & # 39; s Season Five might have been shortened a bit, but don't let that make you think that the end of tonight isn't worth your attention.
"California Part 1,quot; finds Matthew and Cheyenne trying to figure out how to celebrate their 21st birthday as Glenn tries to help Sandra and Jerry expand their family, and Dina desperately tries to keep a secret from Amy for Jonah.
"California Part 2,quot; would have served as America FerreraThe swan song, so this just means we have to wait a bit longer before we have to say goodbye, which is good news for all of us who were shocked by the news of his departure.
In honor of the end of the fifth season of Superstore, we are here to offer you the best Hypermarket compulsive clock star Ben feldman (with the help of Ferrera and Lauren Ash) could arrive. All episodes are available on Hulu and NBC.com, so what excuse do you have for not having a good time?
We asked over 50 actors and executive producers to give us a guide to their favorite episodes in hopes of a good review, and Feldman's list stood out for being so incredibly fantastic.
S1E9, "All Nighter,quot; – "This is a fan favorite, but it was also unanimously one of the cast's favorites to make and film. We're stuck in the store all night and got drunk (we're still not convinced the United States wasn't * actually * drunk shooting it). "
S2E22, "Tornado,quot; – "We don't play with the season finale. This involves a natural disaster (I'll let detectives guess what kind) but also two characters finally kiss, which I guess makes this an important episode."
S3E5, "Dead of Salt,quot; – "Our Halloween episodes are constantly bananas, but this cold opens up over a dead man trapped in a wall, so I choose him over the others. "
S2E14, "Valentine's Day,quot; – "One of my favorite stories of all time was in season 2 about a lone character who created a fake romance with another character who was actually dating a different character and this is the most ridiculous episode in that story. I'm also undercover to catch a thief. "
S2E13, "Ladies Lunch,quot; – "Another cast favorite. The women on this show are incredibly fun and smart and different and weird and ridiculous. This episode highlights that, though it mainly cuts the fat (kids). It's also an opportunity to watch the afternoon, BIG. Linda Porter did what she did best on our show (being offensively nasty) and we introduced one of my favorite guest characters, Jerry. "
S4E6, "Maternity Leave,quot; – "Amy has to go back to work about 2 seconds after having a baby because she does not have maternity leave and it is a disaster. Curious why the United States is a great star? She has a collapse in this episode that is a master class in stupid hilarity and genuine emotional diarrhea. "
S5E15, "Cereal Bar,quot; – "It's about suspicions of hidden corporate motives, but it also has this super fun / creepy romance between one of the most eccentric characters and a criminal."
S2E4, "Guns, Pills, and Birds,quot; – "One of my favorite,quot; me "episodes, but it's also about gun rights and contraception, the perfect guest cast, and a great and iconic Superstore episode."
S2E21, "Cheyanne's Wedding,quot; – "Another perfect Superstore episode with high-stakes job issues, adorable romantic vibes, dancing, real heart ache, rap, formal wear, and the most ridiculous and legendary character returning on the show, Bo."
S3E13, "Video Game Launch,quot; and S3E20, "Gender Reveal,quot; – "I told America Ferrera and Lauren Ash that I would include these episodes as they (respectively) directed and wrote them. And I'm afraid of both. But they also belong to the best Superstore list par excellence anyway. VGR is my! It's the favorite of the directed eps AF and it's packed with weird cosplays players and America and I embarked on a tunnel adventure! It's a really clever and well done episode. Gender Reveal is all babies all day and it's amazingly fun, but it also ends with a crazy emotional moment and a big announcement. "
HypermarketThe finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
