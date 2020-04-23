Superstore's Ben Feldman on episodes you need to binge

Superstore & # 39; s Season Five might have been shortened a bit, but don't let that make you think that the end of tonight isn't worth your attention.

"California Part 1,quot; finds Matthew and Cheyenne trying to figure out how to celebrate their 21st birthday as Glenn tries to help Sandra and Jerry expand their family, and Dina desperately tries to keep a secret from Amy for Jonah.

"California Part 2,quot; would have served as America FerreraThe swan song, so this just means we have to wait a bit longer before we have to say goodbye, which is good news for all of us who were shocked by the news of his departure.

In honor of the end of the fifth season of Superstore, we are here to offer you the best Hypermarket compulsive clock star Ben feldman (with the help of Ferrera and Lauren Ash) could arrive. All episodes are available on Hulu and NBC.com, so what excuse do you have for not having a good time?