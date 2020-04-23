Sundance Film Festival Filmmaker Adam Rehmeier Signed by Verve – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has inked filmmaker Adam Rehmeier.

Rehmeier's last film, which he directed and wrote, Dinner in America premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival as part of the top US drama competition. USA

The image, starring Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs, follows a punk rocker in the room and an obsessed young woman who is obsessed with her band. They fall in love unexpectedly and embark on an epic journey together through the decaying midwestern suburbs of the United States. Upon leaving the festival, the photo made 100% fresh notches on Rotten Tomatoes.

Verve is currently preparing the follow-up feature for Rehmeier, an intense action western Save a bullet for me with Pioneer Pictures.

Rehmeier is also developing the real crimes miniseries. Heartland with Anonymous, Rumble producing.

The filmmaker is still represented by Pam Black in Ziffren Law.