Streaming Dips but still almost doubles the 2019 level; "Ozark" Main SVOD Title – Nielsen – Up News Info

Total transmission decreased slightly during the week of April 13 to its lowest level in about a month. Still, the 154.6 billion broadcast minutes in total nearly doubled the amount for the same week in 2019, according to Nielsen's latest look at COVID-19 media trends in the US. USA

Nielsen said about 23% of Americans with televisions used them last week, a decrease of about 2%. New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus, also registered the largest percentage increase of any market in terms of TV use from March 9 to April 19, with an increase of more than 20% in that period.

Large swaths of the country remain blocked due to the pandemic, but in recent days a debate has erupted over when and how some states and cities intend to end closings and reopen. Businesses have taken a staggering hit, and in the last five weeks, all job gains since the 2008-09 recession have been erased as tens of millions have been laid off.

Related story Amazon lifts the veil on TV streaming trends during COVID-19

Nielsen did not risk any theory about the general decline of television and broadcast, which could simply be a sign of unease after what has been a five-week quarantine for most Americans.

To determine total television usage, Nielsen includes live linear display, time scrolling / VOD, DVD, and the use of game consoles and Internet-connected devices such as Chromecasts or smart TVs.

Ozark It topped the overall ranking for subscription video-on-demand titles as well as Netflix shows seen on mobile platforms. On the SVOD chart, which measures the week of March 30, all top 10 shows are on Netflix. Other major titles include Tiger king and The office. Ozark also beat Tiger king on Nielsen's list of the most watched Netflix shows on mobile devices, breaking the 1 million mark in minutes watched.

Total mobile video app usage for the week of April 13 decreased 2% to less than 66 billion minutes, and Netflix took approximately 9% of that. YouTube accounts for a remarkable 75% of all mobile viewing.