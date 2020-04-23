Straight from Compton star Jason Mitchell arrested again on drug and gun charges

This week the Directly from Compton Alum, Jason Mitchell, was detained by Mississippi authorities on charges of drug and weapon possession, Page Six reported. On Thursday, page six of the New York Post confirmed that the actor was detained at the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and jailed on four charges.

The actor received four different felony charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute again, except for pills. of MDMA, instead of that marijuana

Police took the 33-year-old actor to the Harrison County Jail at 2:27 p.m. and he was released just five hours later around 8:00 p.m. after canceling a $ 150,000 bond. Jason fans know that he has run into trouble repeatedly in recent years.

Last year, Mitchell was fired from the Netflix movie, Outlaw, and was also kicked out of Showtime The Chi. Tiffany Boone, her co-star on the series, left a year after Jason was fired for the alleged sexual harassment he suffered.

Things worsened for him once again when his agent, also a manager and lawyer, fulfilled his working relationship with Jason after his dismissal from The Chi. During an interview in The breakfast club, Mitchell explained that he was a "sweet boy,quot; and that he would not intentionally hurt anyone.

He apologized if he ever hurt someone in any way. Michell went on to say that he had "deeper apologies,quot; to anyone who might have hurt because it was never his intention to make someone feel that way.

As most know, Jason was first featured in the hit movie, Directly from Compton, which was one of the biggest movies of 2015. Jason Mitchell played Eazy-E in the movie, the rapper who succumbed to AIDS in 1995.

Eazy-E died just a month after her AIDS diagnosis and issued a statement to her fans. He also made peace with his former NWA band member Ice Cube.



