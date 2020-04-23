Stock markets mix as investors wait for another grim count without a job: live updates

Millions more are expected to be added to the jobless count.
As the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic increases, the federal government is expected to report Thursday that millions more people are out of work.
The Department of Labor will report at 8:30 a.m. presented in the previous four weeks. The report is likely to intensify debate about when to lift restrictions that helped combat the spread of the virus, but put the economy at a standstill.
"At all levels, these are surprising numbers," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. As large as the figures have been, they do not capture the full extent of the layoffs, or the cascade of economic problems they have set in motion.
The problems now responding to waves of jobless claims will affect the way to recovery when the pandemic eases, Slok said. Laid-off workers need money quickly to pay rent, food and credit card bills. If they can't do it, he said, the hole the bigger economy has fallen into "gets deeper and deeper, and harder to get out of."
World markets mixed in silent trade on Thursday, as questions about the fate of the global economy overshadowed a huge recovery on Wall Street.
In New York, the futures markets forecast a flat opening.
Investors in Europe and Asia were unimpressed by a more than 2 percent rise in the S,amp;P 500 on Wednesday. That surge was fueled in part by a surge in crude oil prices after several days of sharp falls. Oil continued its recovery on Thursday, gaining more than 8 percent.
Investors were held back by the prospect of more bad news from corporate earnings reports expected on Thursday. And later Thursday, the United States government will provide another weekly count of initial unemployment claims. Analysts expect 4.5 million workers have applied for unemployment insurance, joining some 20 million in the previous four weeks.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index finished 1.5 percent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi gained 1 percent, despite new economic figures released Thursday that show the country's first-quarter economy contracted by the highest rate in more than a decade.
But in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 percent, while Australia's S & P / ASX 200 Index fell 0.1 percent.
With the economy closed and tens of millions without work, the energy to protest is high. Many civil rights activists are angry that black and Latino people are being disproportionately killed by the virus. They are angry that service workers who were already struggling with bills were the first to lose their jobs. They are angry that corporations are receiving bailouts as small businesses wither.
It is a time that might otherwise lead to street protests. Instead, people are generally locked up by government order, or simply afraid of approaching six feet from another human being. There have been hashtags (#CancelRent) and email blasts and grainy video meetings, but those methods are more easily ignored by bankers, owners, and elected officials.
So activists have resorted to other tactics, such as painting slogans on cars and putting recorded chants on the Internet.
"Direct action is so much about putting people at risk," said John Washington, an organizer in Buffalo with People's Action, a national network of local advocacy organizations. "In a way, Covid has stolen that."
After years of working almost exclusively on long-term projects and taking day-to-day management to his deputies, Jeff Bezos, 56, has returned to the problems of the here and now facing Amazon, the company he founded and became a global giant.
As the retail giant grapples with increased demand, labor unrest, and supply chain challenges caused by the coronavirus, it makes daily calls to help make inventory and testing decisions, as well as how and when, so far, Amazon responds to public criticism. He has spoken to government officials. And in April, for the first time in years, he made an advertised visit to one of Amazon's warehouses.
"For now, my time and thinking continue to focus on Covid-19 and how Amazon can help while we're in the middle," said Bezos. wrote to shareholders last week.
But Amazon is one of the few companies that has benefited financially from the crisis. Due to all customer demand, their actions have reached record levels. That has made Bezos, the richest man in the world, $ 25 billion richer since the beginning of March.
It may be years before the US economy. USA Make a full recovery from the pandemic, but some airline and auto industry executives are beginning to ask what it will take to reopen their businesses.
Delta airlines, American airlines, United airlines and Southwest Airlines They have already aggressively announced the precautions they are taking to lure passengers, from tarnishing cabins with disinfectant to restricting food service and blocking intermediate seats.
Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told financial analysts on Wednesday that his company was prepared to "make any changes to the business model that are necessary." That could mean federally administered "immunity passports,quot; or space seats or run flights with fewer passengers.
"This recovery will take several years," said Bastian. "It will have multiple phases, it will be choppy along the way. We will have opportunities to test all those theses and see what is needed."
But what works for some airlines may not work for others. Michael O’Leary, the CEO of the low-cost airline Ryanair, He told The Financial Times on Wednesday that the airline would not fly again with empty middle seats.
Automakers are also making plans to turn the lights back on. Volkswagen He said Wednesday that he called employees to return to work at their Chattanooga, Tennessee plant on May 3, making the company one of the first major automakers to resume manufacturing since much of the industry closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it had spent several weeks implementing health and safety measures to protect the 3,800 people who work at the plant, making the Atlas sports vehicle utilitarian. Volkswagen stopped production at the plant on March 21 after state and local officials issued orders to stay home. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Monday that he would let his order for people to stay home expire on April 30.
General Engines, Ford Motor and Fiat chrysler I have not called the factory workers yet, and we are still negotiating with the United Automobile Workers union about safety measures.
French automaker Renault It plans to start limited production at a plant outside Paris on Monday. The company resumed production last week at factories in Portugal and Spain that make engines and gearboxes.
Renault's Flins plant, some 40 kilometers west of Paris, will be the first vehicle assembly plant in France to reopen. Initially, only about a quarter of the workforce will report to reduce the risk of infection, a spokeswoman said.
South Korea's economy contracted at its fastest pace since the 2008 financial crisis during the first three months of the year, government data showed on Thursday, as domestic consumption and trade recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The economy contracted 1.4 percent seasonally adjusted from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. The economy expanded 1.3 percent year-over-year.
South Korea was one of the first countries affected by the coronavirus, after an outbreak in a church in the city of Daegu led to the rapid spread of the pathogen. However, widespread testing in South Korea has kept the outbreak under control and has helped the country avoid having to institute the types of large-scale blockades that have caused enormous economic damage in China, Europe and the United States.
Still, domestic consumption in South Korea fell 6.4 percent in the first quarter, according to the data, as people stayed home to avoid getting sick. Exports fell 2 percent despite an increase in semiconductor shipments, one of the pillars of the country's economy.
Although the damage to the economy this quarter was relatively mild compared to other countries, it is likely to deepen next quarter, when the data more clearly reflects the sharp drop in demand from other countries affected by the virus, Lee Geun said. tae, principal investigator at the LG Economic Research Institute.
The extraordinary action by the central bank was a reaction to fears that hundreds of billions of euros in corporate bonds were about to be downgraded to garbage, as the companies that issued the debt cannot pay it.
Massive downgrades could cause serious financial problems because, under the old rules, banks that hold debt can no longer use it as collateral to obtain loans from the central bank.
Eurozone banks can borrow as much money as they want from the European Central Bank, but must issue guarantees. Previously, the central bank did not accept junk bonds, but said Wednesday it would allow debt as collateral, as long as it still had an investment grade rating on April 7.
The central bank said in a statement that a broad guarantee offering "is crucial for banks to provide funds to businesses and households during current difficult times."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
German automaker Daimler He said his operating profit fell 78 percent in the first three months of 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak devastated sales. Daimler felt the effects of the virus earlier this year because, like other German automakers, it gets much of its sales from China, where the pandemic began. Daimler's financial unit, which provides auto loans, allocated € 400 million, about $ 430 million, to cover possible credit losses.
-
Equinor, the Norwegian energy giant, said it would cut its dividend for the first quarter to 9 cents a share, two-thirds below the amount paid in the previous quarter. The move, which the company says would underpin financial strength after the sharp drop in oil prices, may shake up investors, who have been lured by high dividend yields offered by major oil companies.
-
The Swiss bank Credit Suisse He said net earnings rose 75 percent in the first quarter as volatile equity and bond markets generated trading fees. But, following a trend among banks, Credit Suisse nearly quadrupled the money it spent to cover clients who may not be able to pay their loans.
-
Alcoa He said Wednesday that he would halt production at his Intalco smelter in Ferndale, Washington, and lay off employees due to declining demand for its products. The aluminum maker had already cut production at that plant and others, and said about 30 percent of its global foundry capacity was now idle.
The reports were contributed by Patricia Cohen, Ben Dooley, Conor Dougherty, John Eligon, Karen Weise, Su-Hyun Lee, Vindu Goel, Niraj Chokshi, Jack Ewing, Carlos Tejada, Neal E. Boudette, Stanley Reed, Daniel Victor and Kevin Granville .
%MINIFYHTML2a26cf8fa476402a6328fcfcac43fc7212%