Stock markets mix as investors wait for another grim count without a job: live updates

German automaker Daimler He said his operating profit fell 78 percent in the first three months of 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak devastated sales. Daimler felt the effects of the virus earlier this year because, like other German automakers, it gets much of its sales from China, where the pandemic began. Daimler's financial unit, which provides auto loans, allocated € 400 million, about $ 430 million, to cover possible credit losses.

Equinor, the Norwegian energy giant, said it would cut its dividend for the first quarter to 9 cents a share, two-thirds below the amount paid in the previous quarter. The move, which the company says would underpin financial strength after the sharp drop in oil prices, may shake up investors, who have been lured by high dividend yields offered by major oil companies.

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse He said net earnings rose 75 percent in the first quarter as volatile equity and bond markets generated trading fees. But, following a trend among banks, Credit Suisse nearly quadrupled the money it spent to cover clients who may not be able to pay their loans.