Steve Kerr explains how Michael Jordan punching him in the face helped their relationship.

Michael Jordan is known for putting pressure on his teammates to be the best, sometimes literally.

In the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot;, Jordan is shown as a fierce competitor with the desire to win at all costs. His former teammate Steve Kerr has probably the best example of Jordan's competitive streak.

Before the 1995-96 season, Kerr described an "undercurrent,quot; of unhappiness between him and Jordan. Kerr was the NBA players union representative for the Bulls, and Jordan and his agent David Falk had an off-season contract dispute that summer against the union. Jordan was also coming off a second-round loss to the Magic the previous season, and the intensity of the exercises and practices were a reflection of his frustration.

Jordan and Kerr started talking trash at training camp, according to a 2013 ESPN story. During a practice game, Kerr was fed up with Jordan's actions, so he decided to express his disgust.

"I'm not sure anyone has done that before," Kerr recalled in a 2016 interview with VICE.

Kerr started messing with Jordan, prompting Jordan to hit Kerr. The couple had some good changes before their partners intervened. Kerr ended with a black eye.

"He was like the boy in & # 39; Jurassic Park & ​​# 39; who was attacked by velociraptor," Kerr told VICE.

"(Bulls head coach) Phil (Jackson) came to talk to me," Kerr said. "He said, 'You and Michael have to fix things. You have to talk to him and you have to fix it.'" I got home and there was a message on my phone, on my answering machine from Michael and he apologized. And it was strange. "

In an interview Wednesday night with TNT's Ernie Johnson, Kerr explained how that fight helped her relationship with Jordan and improved both players.

"I would say that it definitely helped our relationship, and that probably sounds really weird," Kerr said. "I wouldn't recommend it to anyone at home … For me, in that case, Michael was definitely testing me, and I responded. I feel like I passed the test, and then he trusted me more."

Kerr ended up playing a critical role in the Bulls' second mob. Jordan passed Kerr for the winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals for the fifth Chicago title.

The altercation also helped Jordan. In Jackson's book "Eleven Rings," Jordan credits the fight with Kerr for helping him trust his teammates: "He made me look at myself and say, 'You know what? You're really being an idiot about this whole process. "

Kerr explained that the fight was not as bad as it might seem, noting the differences in the way practices were conducted during his game days compared to the modern NBA.

"I think it should be understood in the context of intense competition," said Kerr. "One thing that was more prevalent back then than now is the intensity of practice back then. I think we are smarter about preserving our players now. We don't have that many days of practice now. It's more about resting and recovering So there is not that much competition, and most of that is good …

"(Practice) was a big part of the Bulls and Michael set a standard for our game. So practice fighting, not just on that team, there were probably three of them during the year on that team, on every team that I played, in the late '80s, early' 90s, there were a few practice fights. There was a lot of competition and things got out of control. It wasn't really a big problem in the big scheme of things. "

Finally, Kerr has the highest respect for Jordan.

"What made him rude was that he wasn't just a talent," Kerr told VICE. "It was the understanding of … the work ethic, the game itself, the strategy involved. He understood everything; he understood everything. He was absolutely one of the smartest players I have ever played with."