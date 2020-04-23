Stephen Jackson's ex reacts to claims about him leaving her on the altar over a Prenup dispute

Instagram

Melissa & # 39; Imani & # 39; Showalter, who shares a daughter with the retired NBA star, accuses him of lying about getting a prenuptial agreement & # 39; at least 3-4 months & # 39; before her wedding in 2015.

Up News Info –

Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson He spilled some tea during a recent episode of his "All the Smoke" podcast. During the recent episode, which also featured retired NBA teammates Matt BarnesStephen recalled his 2015 wedding to his daughter's mother, Melissa "Immani"Showalter, while explaining why he left her on the altar.

"I share the game and my ups and downs with young people, so they don't make the same mistakes," Stephen shared. "For a prenuptial agreement to be drawn up, both the husband and the wife, the bride and the groom have to agree on the prenuptial agreement before it can be drawn up … I thought to myself with whom I am married, they signed a prenuptial agreement above … So we retrieved the prenuptial agreement at least 3-4 months before the wedding … she and I sat down and agreed on the prenuptial agreement … ".

He went on to say, "Now, it's a month before the wedding and I think this is something we agreed on, I shouldn't have to tell you to sign this prenuptial agreement. This is what I'm telling you." Regarding her response, Jackson said, "She says, 'I sign it. I sign it. I sign it.' During that time, we made the wedding arrangements you still have to plan s ** t."

"You know, I love her. And Ima keep it real with you, I was in love with her and we were raising a family. So it was great, I'm not going to do much," he added. .

She later alleged that Imani made some demands on her wedding, "She is adamant about this certain pastor … I spent around $ 400,000 on the wedding, you guys. Pastor I don't care. I just want to marry you. I don't even care. Now, two weeks before the wedding. Everything planned and ready to go. I'm like, 'Look, why do I have to keep asking you about this prenup. It's not like I don't know what's in it. He & # 39; … This is what I told him: & # 39; What reasons do you have? & # 39; "I'm not in anything, I just haven't had time to sign it planning a wedding."

To her dismay, until the day of her wedding, Imani had not yet signed the prenuptial agreement. "The preacher came in with his assistant and my babysitter came in with a scared expression on his face. She pushes me aside and says, 'She hasn't signed it yet.' So, I said, 'No I'm going to get married then. " He added that the preacher wanted to prevent him from making "a drastic decision" and asked him to "just let God handle it."

"I put everything in God's hands and God is telling me to put the pen in his hand and have him sign this damn prenup. That's what God says to me. So God says two different things to you and me! " he continued. "At that time it had become noisy in the bridesmaids room. Bobby valentino I was standing there, ready to start singing … Bobby Valentino will tell you all this story … This is when he showed his true colors. Then get married … We won't. We are undressing. When we return to the room, I start to cry. Honest to the truth of God, he was hurt. I wanted to marry her, bruh. I burst into tears for about twenty thirty minutes. I am very crying. I didn't think a woman would take me to this point on a piece of paper. And we have a son together. I was honestly hurt. "

<br />

Imani, however, accused Stephen of lying. Share receipts on your Instagram account, the previous one "Basketball WivesStar wrote: "Please look at the shipping date … 2 weeks before the wedding (not the 3-4 months you lied about live this morning) and also make note of who was copied."

<br />

"I guess he's the one who sat down with the lawyers. Keep lying, but I got receipts. YOU had never had a conversation with me about wanting to sign a prenuptial agreement and you wouldn't even call the lawyers to avoid disappointing your mom. Keep it 100 for one time #Receipts #ALieDontCareWhoTellIt #FakeNews #YouAintGottaLieToKickIt #Fakest ”RealN *** to” IKnow ”, he added.