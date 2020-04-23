Steelers draft picks 2020: When do you pick Pittsburgh next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Last season was a huge disappointment for the Steelers. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. One important reason was the absence of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered an elbow injury that ended the season in Week 2.

It seems that the Steelers are winning everything now as Big Ben enters the twilight of his career. That means they will need to have a successful draft. They did well last year with their two best picks: linebacker Devin Bush (Round 1, No. 10 pick) totaled 109 tackles and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (Round 3, No. 66 pick) showed promise with 59 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns Running back Benny Snell Jr. (Round 4, Pick No. 122) was an acceptable backup with 108 carries for 426 yards and two touchdowns. Outside of those three, however, the rookies didn't make many important contributions.

Pittsburgh's greatest defense need is at tackle after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency. The offense could use another game maker, either as a runner or wide receiver. Outside of those main areas, the Steelers will likely seek to add depth where they are thinnest: offensive line, linebacker, and edge rusher.

Here's a look at where the Steelers will choose in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

Steelers draft picks 2020: When do you choose Pittsburgh?

The Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 49 overall in the second round. Pittsburgh enters the draft with six total selections.

Round Pick No. two 49 3 102 (compensatory) 4 4 124 4 4 135 (from titans to dolphins) 6 6 198 7 7 232

Steelers NFL Draft needs

Defensive line: Pittsburgh needs to tackle its front 3-4 after losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency. The Steelers could also improve their edge depth to help Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.

Steelers mock draft 2020

