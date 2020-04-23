SS Rajamouli, all set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli is a popular name not only in southern India but throughout the country. The Baahubali director is currently busy with his upcoming mega project titled RRR. While the filming of the movie was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rajamouli has already confirmed his next project and it looks like he was another winner on his hands.

In an interview with a prominent newspaper, the filmmaker as confirmed that he will partner with Mahesh Babu for his next project. He said: “This project has been in process for a long time. I already said that I will make a movie for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu. "This news has excited fans of the actor, as this will be the first time that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will collaborate. But it seems that we will have to wait long before the film hits the screens, as it is expected to hit the floors only in late 2021 or early 2022. The untitled project is said to be a crime thriller.

Rajamouli has not yet finished RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead. Pre-production of his project with Mahesh Babu is expected to start next year.