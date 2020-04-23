Spotify allows fans to tip artists through the Cash and PayPal app

Spotify now allows fans to drop artist donations through the Cash or PayPal.me app with its new feature, Artist Fundraising Pick. This allows the artist to set a specific destination on their profile where artists can determine where the money should be sent.

In a statement posted on his blog, the viral pandemic appears to be the determining factor.

"Given the urgency and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we are working as quickly as possible to develop this new product and bring it to as many artists as possible." However, we have never before created a fundraising function like this. We consider this to be a first version that will evolve as we learn to make it as useful as possible for the music community. ”

Due to the pandemic and the inability of artists to tour or perform at concerts, this is one way to ease the pressure and / or help the world fight COVID-19.

Artists have the option to use their Fundraising Pick to ask fans to donate to good causes, or fans can send money directly to artists.

The streaming giant has an aid project, the "Spotify Music Aid Project COVID-19," which highlights a host of causes.

YouTube also has a similar feature that allows fans to leave artist tips, "Super Chat," which people pay for during live chat messages.

In an effort to aid relief efforts, Spotify's new partner, “Cash App, has promised a $ 1 million fund for artists in the United States and the UK in service as part of today's announcement, which It has the double benefit of helping to act in a difficult moment. … while also monetizing them to use the Cash app instead of PayPal.me, "according to Music Business Worldwide.

Spotify also stated, "We are working as quickly as possible to develop this new product and bring it to as many artists as possible."

