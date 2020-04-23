S&P lowers Disney's credit rating at COVID-19 Uncertainty, parks – Deadline

S&P Global Thursday downgraded Walt Disney's credit rating to A- (still at the upper end of investment grade) as the company's theme parks and film and television studios remain closed on orders of social distancing and is unclear when will they be allowed to reopen.

Actual success in operating performance so far will be revealed when Disney reports its quarterly results from January to March on May 5.

S&P said it doubts Disney theme parks will return to normal capacity at the same rate as the overall economy, even after restrictions on staying home are lifted due to continued social distancing and consumer concerns about events. public. As a result, S&P expects Disney's leverage, or the amount of debt it carries relative to its cash flow, to increase over the next two years.

The rating agency also has the negative conglomerate in credit surveillance for the same reasons: uncertainty about when the theme parks will reopen, the timing and strength of an economic recovery, and how Disney will be able to decline in the coming years more beyond operational actions "is taking – it means things like leave and cuts in wages and costs.

Potentially, it could reduce or reduce its semi-annual dividend, alluded to in a speech on Twitter this week by Abigail Disney, Roy's granddaughter. 0 Disney, who founded the company with Brother Walt.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Disney, the harshest of global media and entertainment companies. Its closed theme parks accounted for approximately 30% of revenue and almost 50% of operating revenue. The two US parks, cruise lines and Disneyland Paris. USA They closed in mid-March and the parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong in late January. Like others in Hollywood, their film and television studios cannot complete the main production of live-action content or put movies in theaters, most of which are closed worldwide.

ESPN is losing ad revenue from both the general advertising recession and the sharp decline in audience ratings due to the cancellation of live sports.

S&P Global said it hopes to resolve the credit watch list "as we become clear on when the US parks will reopen and what a post-COVID-19 world will be like." S&P could further lower the credit rating if it no longer believes the company can reduce leverage, or it could revise the outlook to stable if it sees a clear path for Disney to lower it, as if theme parks reopened earlier than expected and the attendance would return closer to 2019 levels. The agency said it will be watching closely what happens when Disney reopens its Asian theme parks, which will likely be before the reopening of American properties.