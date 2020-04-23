Sophie Ellis-Bextor raises 'Choice' mindset of genre

Instagram

A mother of five with husband Richard Jones, the "Murder on the Dance Floor" singer admits to being surprised by her friends' "traditional" ways of thinking about her children.

Up News Info –

Sophie Ellis-Bextor She is determined to raise her children so they know they have a "choice" when it comes to their gender identity.

The 41-year-old singer is the mother of five with her husband Richard Jones, and her youngest son, Mickey, turned one in January. Since he burst onto the music scene with "Groovejet (If This Ain & # 39; t Love)", his collaboration with SpillerSophie has amassed a large LGBTQ + fan base and told the British newspaper The Guardian that the support is "very valuable" to her.

Thanks to her relationship with her fans, Sophie has become more knowledgeable about sexuality and gender, and she told the publication that she will do her best to raise her children so they know they have options in every aspect of their lives.

"If you look at children's toys, they are very much toys for girls and boys, maybe even more than I remember when I was little," she reflected. "I don't know if it's a strange fear that, if you give children a lot of options and let them interpret themselves as they are, then you're going to encourage some kind of madness. I think a lot of people feel very uncomfortable about it and I really don't know why than ".

"I'm not really concerned with what they (my children) choose, I just want them to feel like they have a choice. I'm sure this is how most people should feel about raising their children."

However, Sophie admitted that she has often been surprised by the "traditional" ways of thinking of her friends when it comes to her children and the way they are raised.

"(They think) that they have given me my children and I can't shape anything about them. I just have to support and love them and try to guide them. And that's probably why most of them are wild." she laughed