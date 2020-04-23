Sony Taps Kit Steinkellner for the adaptation of the pen "If cats disappeared from the world" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is developing an adaptation of features in English, If cats disappeared from the world, based on Genki Kawamura's best-selling Japanese book and 2016 Japanese movie of the same name. Kit Steinkellner, creator of the Facebook Watch series, Sorry for your loss, will write the script with the production of Kawamura and Toho Film, the producer of the Japanese film adaptation, attached to the project as well.

Heroes alum Masi Oka is also producing the photo together Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive Will Gluck and Jodi Hildebrand through Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment.

The story follows The Young Postman, whose days are numbered. Separated from his family and living alone with his cat, Cabbage, to keep him company, he was not prepared for the doctor's diagnosis that he only has months to live. Before he can tackle his wish list, the devil appears to make him an offer: in exchange for making one thing disappear from the world, the postman will be given an extra day of life beginning a very strange week that brings the young postman and your beloved cat on the brink of existence. With each disappearing object, the postman reflects on the life he has lived, his joys and regrets, and the people he has loved and lost. It is a story of loss and reconciliation, and of a man's journey to discover what really matters most in life.

The English version of If cats disappeared from the world It was published by Picador de Macmillan imprint for the United Kingdom and Flatiron for the USA. USA

Steinkellner is currently adapting a film version of his debut graphic novel. Quince for Netflix Other credits include writing the script for How the Girl Guides Won the War at Lionsgate and developing a pilot with Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky for Fox 21 and FX.

Oka's upcoming projects include Megaman, a movie based on the classic Capcom video game; Live die and repeat and repeat starring Tom Cruise for Warner Bros, as well as the WB movie Attack on Titan with Andy Muschietti directing.

Gluck is currently producing Bis! for Disney + drama series Woke up for HULU, an adult animated comedy for Netflix, Sneakerheads for Complex, among others.

Kawamura, who produced the Oscar-nominated animated film, Mirai He is currently producing the live-action adaptation of Makoto Shinkai. Your name alongside JJ Abrams for Paramount Studios. Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer is writing scripts and Marc Webb is directing.

Steinkellner is represented by Circle of Confusion and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; UTA's Oka, Luber Roklin and Eric Sherman with Ziffren Brittenham; Olive Bridge by UTA and Offer Weber.