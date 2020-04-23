Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on why he was not happy after Neerja released

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has delivered several successes. But one movie that stands out is Neerja directed by Ram Madhavni. The film is based on the sacrifice of the real flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who was the head of the cabin crew on Pan Am flight 73 hijacked in 1986. Sonam was highly appreciated by critics and the public for her sensitive act. The movie was a success. However, Sonam revealed that for some reason, she was not ecstatic about it and felt that she was at the crossroads.

Sonam wrote posted a photo on social media and wrote: "One of my favorite portraits, I was more thoughtful, it was a day or two after the launch of #neerja, despite the success and flattery, I was not ecstatic. @Rammadhvani He said it was a feeling of equanimity that is good. " She added: “I took a year off to feel better than I was feeling, on that trip when I fell in love with who I was I met my life partner @anandahuja. This image is a symbol of a crossroads towards the journey of fulfillment, which does not come with work or a relationship, it is about being someone who does not need any of the above to complete them, but someone inspired by themselves to feel complete. "

Well said Sonam.