Some tests of COVID-19 at Dallas Drive-Thru sites put on hold – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Covid-19 symptom-free grocery store employee testing was suspended Thursday, three days after it was first offered at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House in South Dallas.

A spokeswoman for the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA He noted CDC guidelines for testing federally supported sites, such as the AAC and Ellis Davis Country House.

Those guidelines only consider healthcare workers and first responders who have no symptoms of the virus.

Dallas County leaders said federal officials are in the process of updating their criteria guidelines at the sites where they provide test kits.

Judge Clay Jenkins said that because the two federally-backed test sites have not reached their recently expanded capacity, he wanted to use the test kits available to others who are at high risk.

"These grocery store workers are literally close to hundreds of people a day, exposing these workers to the possibility of getting sick," said Judge Jenkins.

Since grocery store employees were allowed to get tested this week, city of Dallas records show that the number of visitors to the AAC and Ellis Davis Field House increased to more than 400 at each site.

The limit at each site is 500 per day.

On Thursday, the county also began having Parkland Hospital bring test kits from the two management sites to a nursing home to screen residents.

On Saturday, the county tested 80 residents at Duncanville Health and Rehab after two people tested positive for the virus.

The results showed that there were 20 people who tested positive.

Judge Jenkins said that is why he wanted to increase testing in nursing homes. "We will have the flexibility with our mobile units to reach the people who need tests most."

Experts say more testing is needed in the county and across the state as the economy gradually reopens.

But they also say there are limitations and that not everyone who wants a test can get it.

Dr. John Carlo, former president of the Dallas County Medical Society and now CEO of Prism Health North Texas, said Covid-19 tests are essential to detect the virus early.

But he said the tests are more accurate when people actually have symptoms.

"If you have symptoms, the test is more likely to be positive. Because you are looking at the amount of virus particles in that test.

When someone shows no signs of symptoms and is asymptomatic, the test is not as good. "

He said that people should remember that tests are good only on the particular day they are given. “One of the limitations in determining whether someone is infections or not, they may only have that answer today. We don't know what that would be like tomorrow, the next day, the next day. We certainly are not going to evaluate everyone, every day. "

In the long term, Carlo said, in addition to a robust testing program, what is needed is a vaccine and medication that can be administered to patients to lessen the severity of the virus.

