Sofia Richie poses in a swimsuit and motorcycle face mask during the beach excursion with Scott Disick!

Sofia Richie turned to social media to show off her bikini body and inspire people to wear protective gear in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, even on the beach! The model proved that a face mask could be seen as a great fashion accessory!

The star looked nervous but also seductive as she posed on a motorcycle on the beach.

She was dressed in a swimsuit, with a face mask to protect herself and others from the outbreak, as well as a pair of sunglasses meant to protect her eyes from the strong sun as well.

It seems that Sofia and her boyfriend Scott Disick had enough of being locked in the house in the middle of the quarantine, so they took all the recommended precautions before cycling together.

The two have been in self-isolation together, but still make sure to get away from the crowds and get some fresh air from time to time.

That said, on April 22, they went for a beach bike ride, but only after following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the midst of this pandemic.

Scott took a sexy photo of his girlfriend that came to social media that same day.

In it, Sofia can be seen posing on a green and black bicycle while wearing an orange bikini with accessories, simply with a pair of sandals, mask and sunglasses.

The stunning model looked toned and tanned as well as sensual in the photo meant to document her beach outing.

Obviously he was feeling, the mask even added more to his look.

‘So what do we call summer 2020? #canceled, "he wrote in the caption. Obviously not!

Sofia can definitely make it work and it's not summer yet! It wouldn't be a surprise if she started wearing face masks and bikinis on the beach!



