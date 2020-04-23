Sodium Ion Battery Maker Faradion Reflects on Manufacturing in India – Latest News

Sodium ion battery maker Faradion Ltd said Thursday it is actively exploring having a manufacturing presence in India for its batteries for diversified applications.

The company, which got its first order from ICM Australia, is trying to push its sodium ion batteries over lithium-ion batteries, citing "exceptional superiority,quot; and playing a major role in the automotive / mobility sector revolution. , storage and mobiles worldwide. .

"India is one of the largest markets for mobile devices worldwide. Recently, the country has also shown significant progress in adopting EV (electric vehicle) technology, making it a priority market for Faradion,quot; The company said in a statement. .

Furthermore, as the world searches for alternatives to China's dependent lithium-ion batteries, Faradion's sodium ion-based technology offers a promising solution, he said.

"In line with this, Faradion is actively exploring the manufacturing presence in India for its sodium ion batteries for diversified applications," the company said.

Faradion CEO James Quinn said Australasia is the next logical region for the company given market conditions.

“Faradion is accelerating the large-scale industrialization of its low-cost, safe sodium ion energy storage technology. After Australia, we anticipate that India will be our next big priority market, given the tremendous growth in mobile devices and a larger electric mobility market that hopes to grow rapidly, "he said.

