Slipknot's Corey Taylor to Enter Food Truck Business Once Coronavirus Blockade Ends

The rock band leader claims that he and his wife Alicia Taylor originally planned to have their meals on wheels kicked off in April, but were forced to reschedule due to guidelines for staying home.

Slipknot rocker Corey Taylor And his wife will launch a food truck company when the coronavirus blockade ends.

In a new video interview with Rock Feed, the singer reveals that he and the dancer Alice Taylor We were expecting their vegetarian meals on wheels to kick off this month, but the guidelines for staying home forced the couple to reschedule it.

"Basically it was a taco food truck," he says. "We can't say vegan because there will be dairy there … but the main focus was on taste, not just content. When people talk about vegan, they can get very pretentious."

The couple have really noticed the benefits of a meat-free diet after going "plant-based in August / September," and Corey explained, "My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points … It was pretty radical."

His wife adds: "We don't want to be super upset about that, because that can put a lot of people down. It was a choice we made for ourselves."

Corey and Alicia, the rocker's third wife, were married in October (19).