Sky Studios Invests in Hilary Salmon's New Venture The Lighthouse – Deadline

Comcast-owned Sky Studios has taken a minority stake in The Lighthouse, the production team established by former BBC Studios drama bosses Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts.

The Up News Info revealed last October that Salmon had left the BBC studios to launch The Lighthouse, and Sky Studios decided to invest in the company, after opening talks about a partnership before the coronavirus crisis. Financial details or the size of Sky's stake were not disclosed.

Salmon oversaw series including Luther and Richard Gere Mother father son over a period of two decades with BBC Studios. Previously, Betts was managing director of scripted at BBC Studios, joined NBC Universal in 2007, and Neville joined the BBC in 2017 since The crown Producer Left Bank. He recently served as managing director of drama on the production arm.

The trio is already underway with their first project: an adaptation of the autobiography of famed British drug baron Howard Mark, Nice sir. Salmon will also be executive producer 61st Street, the AMC drama written by Peter Moffat and set in Chicago.

The agreement with Lighthouse marks a continuation of Sky Studios' production investment strategy. Took a minority stake in Its dark materials producer Bad Wolf in 2017 and owns the majority of The Great British Bake Indie Love Productions.

Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey said: “Hilary, Radford and Nick are three of the most recognized drama actors in the broadcast field today. They share our vision of making relevant and stimulating dramas for audiences both in the UK and around the world. "

Salmon, Neville and Betts added: "Being in the best combination is backed by an ambitious European broadcaster and a global distributor, while retaining creative freedom to pursue a wide range of exciting projects."