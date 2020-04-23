Ska Frozen 2 ’skates with profits of almost $ 600 million: box office – Up News Info

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Up News Info is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Frozen 2

Disney

As we mentioned earlier, when Disney makes sequels to its animated films, it's not about the exhaustion of franchises. It took six years for them to deliver the second part in their animated image of $ 1.28 billion in record raising Frozen and brought together the core team of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and the Oscar-winning artists of the song "Let It Go", Kristen Anderson-Lopez and her husband Robert Lopez. This time, the duo earned Story for credits given the songs' huge turnout in the sequel. Voice cast Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad also returned. Frozen 2 opened in the space prior to Thanksgiving previously governed by the Harry Potter Films and earned the fifth-best opening in November of $ 130.2 million, and his second weekend stretch of $ 125 million was the best-grossed for a 5-day Thanksgiving day. More evidence that a lot of money could be made: Fandango reported that Frozen 2 It was its highest animated feature provider in the history of online / digital ticket retailer 19, beating Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4. What girl (or adolescent or woman) did not want to see this movie? They were all like Frozen 2 became the highest grossing animated film of all time with $ 1.45 billion, and yes, even beating Frozen.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Wow. Those $ 1.45B at the global box office yielded $ 1 billion in overall revenue. Total costs were $ 453 million, including the production cost of $ 150 million, the overall overhead cost of $ 145 million in participations of $ 35 million, which were bonus offers for Gad, Bell, Menzel, filmmakers and López. Frozen 2 heated $ 599 in net profit for Disney at the end of the day.