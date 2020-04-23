SK Hynix warns of volatile chip demand after first-quarter profit exceeds forecast – Latest news

SK Hynix warned that chip demand will remain volatile, while restrictions on global movement, if prolonged, could disrupt production, sales and product development across the industry.

The South Korean chipmaker, which has Apple Inc among its customers, posted a 41% drop in quarterly earnings, but beat estimates by a wide margin as server demand due to the coronavirus-driven change Working from home partially offset the weak smartphone business.

SK Hynix reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($ 649 million) in the period from January to March, more than a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won, but still well below an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won from the previous year.

"There are many uncertainties about the prospects for the supply and prices of servers in the second half," Cha Jin-seok, chief financial officer of SK Hynix, said in a conference call.

While the global smartphone market is expected to register a steeper decline this year than last year, the chipmaker said it is positive about the demand for servers and PCs as more people are in their homes, which is the demand for online education, video streaming and e-commerce increases.

"The most important factor for our demand forecast is the stabilization of COVID-19 and the moment of recovery of global economic activity. If the economic recession continues, we cannot rule out that even the demand for server memory may decrease,quot;, Cha said.

SK Hynix shares fell 0.95%, lagging a 0.76% rise in the overall market.

CURRENT OF THE CURRENCY

SK Hynix said shipments of DRAM chips, used in smartphones, PCs and servers, will remain stable in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

"Its forecast is lower than expected by the market, and SK Hynix will see a greater impact of the impact of the coronavirus on mobile phones, despite the strong demand for servers," said Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

Peers abroad, who have recently reported strong first-quarter earnings, have also issued a cautious note on the current outlook.

Texas Instruments Inc forecast earnings for the current quarter far below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) cut its full-year revenue outlook.

SK Hynix said its first-quarter revenue increased 6% to 7.2 trillion won.

A weaker South Korean currency, which fell to its lowest level since 2009 in mid-March, provided a tailwind for South Korean exporters like Samsung and SK Hynix by increasing the value of overseas earnings when they repatriated.

SK Hynix's biggest rival, Samsung Electronics, also earlier this month posted an operating profit that exceeds forecasts for the January-March quarter.

