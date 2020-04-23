Single-engine plane crashes, wings snap and catch fire near Mesquite – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Pilatus PC-12 crashed near Mesquite shortly after 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

The wings broke and caught fire.

The plane, which left Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport around 3:20 p.m., crashed shortly after the pilot reported a loss of engine power to air traffic controllers.

It is not yet known how many occupants, including the pilot, were on the plane. Also, no information about his condition was released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.