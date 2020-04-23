Shaquille O & # 39; Neal saw an old video of the game after the death of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal he misses his friend Kobe Bryant.
In the Wednesday episode at ConanThe former NBA student talked about how to cope with the loss of the basketball legend, explaining that one of the first things he did was view old footage of the game from him and Kobe after learning of their sudden passing.
"This is my most difficult year," he told host Conan O & # 39; Brien, noting that he lost his dear friend and sister. Ayesha Harrison-Jex. "It's just a tough year, but you know, I'm glad there are social media, I'm glad there's DVD, and I'm glad there's YouTube because when he passed away, I couldn't believe it. I watched every playoff game we ever played. I just sat in my room. I told people I don't want to talk to anybody and I'm like, I'm just looking at him like, 'It can't be true because he's right there on the screen. I'm looking at him. "
While discussing the aftermath of Kobe's death, Shaq also shared that his posthumous induction at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be too difficult to watch, adding that he will only tune in to support his wife. Vanessa Bryant.
"I probably won't see it because it won't be the same without it," he admitted. "The only way I'm going to see him is if his beautiful wife gives a speech or if his mother or father gives a speech on his behalf. Just, you know, if he had two wishes, I just wish he was there and I wish I could take my sister to the ceremony to see him be induced. "
Shifting gears, the duo also spoke about their shocking appearance on Tiger king, which featured vintage footage of the Los Angeles Lakers star visiting the infamous zoo owner Exotic JoeG.W. Zoo back in the day. Providing more context for the night host, Shaq explained that he is passionate about tigers and wanted to visit the facility, and emphasized that he does not approve of the zoo or Joe's actions.
"We were traveling back and forth … and I see a sign that says, 'We have tigers.' White tigers. I love white tigers. That's my weakness. So, I'm going. And the gentleman is there, you know, the long hair, shirts, "he recalled. "And, like, you know, I tell people all the time: Being friendly to someone doesn't mean we are friends. I have no affiliation with him or his zoo."
Shaq continued: "Two years later, I come back and the other guy throws me aside and says," There are some things that happen. You may not want to come back here again. "I never came back and I think that was seven or eight years ago. And finally, I'm watching the DVD, because I follow what was happening, and then, in episode one, I see myself and I say: 'Here we go …' And the next day, everyone was going crazy. " Addressing viewers, Shaq stated, "But, America, I don't hurt animals. I love animals."
Curious to know more about his visit, Conan asked him what it was like to meet Joe and if he had the same energy that he portrayed in the series. "You know what? He was one of those guys who goes to auditions every day and wants to be such a bad star that they will do anything," Shaq shared.
