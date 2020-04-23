Shaquille O & # 39; Neal saw an old video of the game after the death of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal he misses his friend Kobe Bryant.

In the Wednesday episode at ConanThe former NBA student talked about how to cope with the loss of the basketball legend, explaining that one of the first things he did was view old footage of the game from him and Kobe after learning of their sudden passing.

"This is my most difficult year," he told host Conan O & # 39; Brien, noting that he lost his dear friend and sister. Ayesha Harrison-Jex. "It's just a tough year, but you know, I'm glad there are social media, I'm glad there's DVD, and I'm glad there's YouTube because when he passed away, I couldn't believe it. I watched every playoff game we ever played. I just sat in my room. I told people I don't want to talk to anybody and I'm like, I'm just looking at him like, 'It can't be true because he's right there on the screen. I'm looking at him. "