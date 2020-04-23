Serena Williams & # 39; Shades & # 39; Ex Pal Meghan Markle – & # 39; I don't know her & # 39;

Serena Williams is being accused of casting a shadow on her former friend Meghan Markle. Meghan and Serena were friends, and Serena attended the royalty wedding two years ago.

But now Serena claims not to know Meghan, as MTO News has learned.

(watch the video above)

Serena spilled the tea during an IG conversation with her friend Naomi Campbell. Naomi and Serena started talking about how Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour helped Serena choose her wedding dress.

"You know she is a special person, and I absolutely adore her. And I love being around her," Serena said of Wintour.

Then Naomi led the discussion to Meghan Markle, and Serena calmed down. Serena, old Naomi, "I don't know what you're talking about, I don't know anything about that."

When Naomi, laughing, pressed her again, she said:

"I've never seen her, I've never heard of her, I don't know her."

Meghan Markle has been losing famous friends from left to right, ever since she had a fight with the Queen of England. Meghan and her husband Harry decided to abandon British public life and move to the United States. In retaliation, the Queen stripped Meghan and Harry of their royal titles.

And since Meghan lost favor with the Queen Hotel, she has lost powerful friends. For example, last month, Oprah came out to nullify rumors that she and Meghan were friends. And British television presenter Piers Morgan has been criticizing Meghan publicly.

Now Serena seems to be turning her back on Meghan too. Check out the video above.