Selection of Lions in the first round of OSU cornerback Jeff Okudah – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Detroit entered the first round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked 31st in the league last season.

The Lions were expected to take Okudah or linebacker Isaiah Simmons if they didn't switch from the high slot to acquire multiple picks. Both Okudah and Simmons have the kind of talent to improve the team's most obvious weakness.

Okudah, however, seems to fit perfectly.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah can cover receivers with man-to-man coverage and make tackles to stop the race. He is the most-recruited cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in the 1997 draft.

The Lions were last in the NFL against the pass last season and then traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay three times to Philadelphia last month for draft picks. The signing of cornerback Desmond Trufant, who turns 30 in September, after Atlanta released him last month appears to be a solid move, even if it's just a short-term solution.

Okudah should be able to take care of one side of the field for years to come.

General manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia need their first-round pick to be successful this year, and it can help their job security if some other picks also contribute immediately as rookies. Owner Martha Firestone Ford brought Quinn in for the fifth year and Patricia for the third year, but made it clear that the expectation was to contend for the playoffs.

Quinn and Patricia are counting on quarterback Matthew Stafford to be healthy. He missed the second half of last season with a back injury, leading to a nine-game losing streak. Stafford, 32, has three years left on his $ 135 million contract.

The franchise certainly has more defense needs, but there are also gaps in offense. Quinn allowed guard Graham Glasgow to enter free agency, expressing concern that Stafford had enough time to pitch receivers like Kenny Golladay.

Detroit entered the draft with three picks on Friday, including the No. 35 overall pick. The Lions have nine picks overall, including a pair of picks in the third and fifth rounds of the Slay trade. They have five late picks to potentially trade to get a player they covet.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related