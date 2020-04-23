See Mark Ruffalo's adorable tribute to 13 going from 30

Mark Ruffalo She will always be thirty, flirtatious and prosperous.

On Thursday, the actor celebrated the 16th anniversary of 13 going to 30 with an adorable tribute post on social media. Sharing a snapshot of him and his co-star Jennifer Garner of the film, Mark reflected on the 2004 film and gave special thanks to his characters' favorite sweets.

"Happy anniversary at 13 today 30!" captioned the photo where he and the Dallas Buyers Club The star can be seen sharing a sweet hug as they eat on their Razzles. "Do you remember what the world was like when Razzles was all the rage? Wasting that time."

Excited for the Avengers Endgame In Star's post, fans rushed to celebrate the anniversary with their own tweets. "It's still one of my favorite movies," shared a fan, along with a clip of the duo dancing to Michael Jackson& # 39; Thriller & # 39; in the movie. Referencing his iconic dance scene, another fan chimed in, pleading, "Redo this please …"