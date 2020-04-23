See Mark Ruffalo's adorable tribute to 13 going from 30

Mark Ruffalo She will always be thirty, flirtatious and prosperous.
On Thursday, the actor celebrated the 16th anniversary of 13 going to 30 with an adorable tribute post on social media. Sharing a snapshot of him and his co-star Jennifer Garner of the film, Mark reflected on the 2004 film and gave special thanks to his characters' favorite sweets.
"Happy anniversary at 13 today 30!" captioned the photo where he and the Dallas Buyers Club The star can be seen sharing a sweet hug as they eat on their Razzles. "Do you remember what the world was like when Razzles was all the rage? Wasting that time."
Excited for the Avengers Endgame In Star's post, fans rushed to celebrate the anniversary with their own tweets. "It's still one of my favorite movies," shared a fan, along with a clip of the duo dancing to Michael Jackson& # 39; Thriller & # 39; in the movie. Referencing his iconic dance scene, another fan chimed in, pleading, "Redo this please …"
Impressed by Jenna and Matty's candy of choice, a Twitter user wrote, "I tried gambling because of you and it was gross, I still love you." Professing his love for him Now you see Me star, another fan wrote: "This was THE movie that made me fall in love with you! It is still one of my favorites to this day."
Despite hitting theaters almost two decades ago, 13 going to 30 It remains one of the best romantic comedies to date. Paying tribute to the classic film, Ariana Grande Channeled Jennifer's character in her 2018 'Thank you, next' music video, which also celebrated popular romantic comedies from the 2000s. Bad Girls, Go ahead and Legally Blonde too.
Humiliated by Ari's portrait of her, Jennifer turned to Instagram to give the music video its stamp of approval, writing, "Every once in a while something pops up and brightens your day. @Arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #Thankunext." .
As for how the Elektra star feel about a 13 going to 30 Aftermath, Jennifer admitted that repeating her role is not necessarily on her to-do list. "What, like & # 39; 15 passing 50? & # 39;" he joked when asked about the possibility of a sequel Good morning america last year. "Let's lower the temperature and then leave well enough."
