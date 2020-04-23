See Hoda Kotb officiate a surprise wedding with zoom

Hoda Kotb helped a boyfriend achieve the most epic surprise for his girlfriend.

During the Thursday episode of TODAY, The fan-favorite newscaster, who is an ordained minister, officiated a Zoom wedding for an Arizona couple who were forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing John Sizer and Melanie MulvihillIn the story and coordinating the details with the groom, Hoda joined his virtual ceremony, which was a surprise to the bride as she thought he was jumping into a Zoom conversation with his friends to catch up. Once Melanie was aware of what was happening, she was once again surprised by Hoda, who was waiting in the wings to officiate.

In taking over their local pastor, Hoda led the couple in their vows. ‘Very well, John:‘ Mel, I take you as you are, "he said." ‘John, I will love you and have faith in your love for me."