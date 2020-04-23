Season 2 of & # 39; After Life & # 39;: Netflix release time and everything you need to know

Ricky Gervais' After Life will return to Netflix for season 2 in April 2020 and if you're looking for everything you need to know about the series, you've come to the right place. This is what we know about After Life season 2.

The first six-episode season of After Life hit Netflix on March 8, 2019. The comedy comedy features a roller coaster of emotions and has been one of the best Netflix debut shows of 2019 so far.

The show has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards. The guys at GoldDerby have placed Ricky Gervais as one of the favorites to head the best actor category. Despite Gervais' recent dispute over the awards, including a recent statement in which he said, "All awards are tedious."

Ricky Gervais from the launch of After life has signed an exclusive agreement with Netflix where Netflix gets the first glimpse of any new project. Don't forget that Ricky is also involved with two other projects coming to Netflix.

When will After Life season 2 be on Netflix?

Thanks to the announcements made by various Netflix social media accounts, we now have confirmation that the second season of Afterlife is coming to Netflix on April 24, 2020!

After Life returns on April 24. Yes, the dog will return! @rickygervais, too. But the dog !! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr – Netflix UK and Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

What time After life season 2 will be on Netflix?

As is the tradition with each new Netflix original, After Life will be available to stream on Netflix from midnight Pacific Standard Time. This means that if you live in Europe, you will receive the last season in the morning, and if you want in Asia or Australia, you will have to wait until the end of the afternoon or evening:

Time zone Available time to transmit Pacific Standard Time 12:00 am. (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 am. (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 a.m. (GMT-6) eastern standard time 3:00 a.m. (GMT-5) British summer time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 a.m. (GMT + 1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT + 2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT + 5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT + 8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT + 10) New Zealand daylight hour 20:00 PM (GMT + 12)

Has After Life been renewed for season 2?

After Life's renewal came just after a month after Season 1 landed on Netflix worldwide. The news came from the Netflix Watch What's Next account.

Ricky has repeatedly expressed his love for the show's reaction. Saying: “I have never had a reaction like this before. It was crazy. And moving. But now I have to make sure that the second season is even better, so I'll probably have to work a lot harder than usual. Really annoying.

Thanks again for all the love for #Future life. I have never had a reaction like this. The reviews have been great, but the response from viewers has been incredible. And that means much more to me. You are the best fans in the world. Oh, and I started writing series 2. pic.twitter.com/3tv4jxWqu8 – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2019

Who will return to the cast of After Life season 2?

It has been confirmed that everyone, with one exception, will return for After Life season 2.

That means Tom Basden will return as Matt, Tony Way as Lenny, Diane Morgan as Kath, Mandeep Dhillon as Sandy, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, and even Paul Kaye.

There have been a few new additions to the cast brought up with Gervais referring to them as "additional surprises".

Of course, the only exception is Julian, who will not be returning after his untimely death in Season 1.

Where is the second season of Afer Life in production?

Current status: Postproduction (last update: October 2019)

The second season of After Life has officially finished filming. This was confirmed in a tweet by Ricky Gervais!

Now that the series is in the process of being edited, we could expect to see a preview drop soon.

What to Expect From After Life Season 2?

For most, the first season really ended quite well. Tony's character is in a full circle and came out on the other side much more positively. That has led many to wonder where exactly which direction Season 2 would cover.

One thing Gervais has repeatedly pointed out on his social media is that he won't kill the dog in Season 2. That's a relief to everyone as I don't think he can handle another scene of the dog's death after Derek's.

Of course, there could be more deaths for Tony with his father (played by David Bradley) currently in an Alzheimer's nursing home.

Tony has also returned to the dating scene with him planning a date with his father's nurse. Hopefully we'll get his name this season, too.

We'll also see what happens in Tony's workplace that, like most print media, is struggling.

Will After Life continue after season 2?

If you're looking for news about After Life season 3, it's too soon. Ricky's work has traditionally only lasted two seasons. If you look at The Office and Extras, both shows only lasted two seasons with some Christmas specials included to finish. Similarly, Derek, who was cast as Original in the United States, also ran for two seasons and saw a special.

In an interview, Gervais said, "I like doing 12 or 14 episodes." Say "It is a great effort to put everything inside and there is nothing left." But he talked about the fact that it is a smaller production than most series, but he did not rule out a third season and potentially more, saying that he is getting old and will have to milk this series a little more.

How many episodes will there be for After Life season 2?

It has been confirmed that there will once again be six episodes that make up Season 2. This runs counter to the usual 10 episode seasons that we often watch with Netflix Originals. The reason for this is probably due to Ricky's past not wanting to stay longer than expected.

Ricky Gervais' second stand-up Netflix special coming soon

There are even more Ricky coming to Netflix in the near future beyond After Life as well. Netflix has a second special comedy on the way, but details on that are sparse at the moment, but we know the name of the second title.

The second special is called SuperNature, which gives us the idea that it will focus primarily on nature, something Ricky regularly advocates for.

It is unclear when it will be on Netflix, but tickets are available for the tour scheduled for the summer of 2019. That could mean the special will air later in 2019 or sometime in 2020.

Her first Netflix special came in 2018 and was titled Humanity.

As you may have read, Netflix has purchased two stand-up specials. The first, Humanity, that I have toured and filmed. And the second, which I haven't even thought about yet. Any suggestion for a theme or title? pic.twitter.com/8PqKQyUQtT – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile, as usual in all the Ricky Gervais series so far, a blooper reel with Gervais's infectious laugh.

We will continue to update this preview every month until the release of After Life season 2 on Netflix. Are you waiting for season 2? Let us know in the comments below.