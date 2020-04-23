Scott Frost's infamous Joe Frow quote roasted him during the NFL Draft

Joe Burrow may be the biggest winner of the NFL Draft 2020. But the biggest loser, according to ESPN's Trey Wingo, is Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

That's because Frost had a chance to snatch Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the draft and a Nebraska legacy, after the latter transferred from Ohio State in the spring of 2018.

When Frost got windy, Burrow was interested in moving to Nebraska, he said the following: "Do you think it's better than what we have?"

Hindsight is 20/20, but it turns out yes.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

Wingo was more than happy to point out Frost's takeover shortly after the Bengals took Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

To be fair, Of course Frost would represent the guy already on his list, Adrián Martínez, for a possible transfer. But Martinez has only 4,573 passing yards and 27 touchdowns for 17 interceptions in the two seasons since Frost made his comment.

Burrow had more than that in his last season, one in which he threw 5,761 yards and 60 touchdowns to six interceptions, one of the best college football seasons of all time.

So yeah, no wonder Frost has to take some lumps from draft night.