‘Saturday Night Live’ On Air Second Second At Home ’Broadcast – Deadline

Saturday night live He went to Twitter to announce that they will have their second version "At Home" of the institution of night comedy sketches on April 25 while the nation remains in quarantine.

A video posted on Twitter that simply said "We are back this Saturday #SNLAtHome" featured all the cast members trying to go through technical difficulties on their computer.

First Saturday Night Live at Home aired on April 11 with new material remotely produced by SNL cast, crew, as well as a special appearance by Tom Hanks and a performance by Chris Martin. Scored 4.6 Homes + Same Day Homes in 44 local metered markets and 2.1 adults 18-49 rating in 25 markets with local meters. That despite the fact that NBC did not announce until several hours before the broadcast that it will air live on the West Coast, as has been the case with SNLRegular episodes in the last two seasons.

Check out the video of the ad below.