Samsung blood pressure measurement on smart watches still has a long way to go

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 has taken another big step in offering blood pressure monitoring, a feature Samsung has promised since the original Galaxy Watch Active launched in 2019. This week, Samsung's Health Monitor app gained approval Regulatory from the Food and Drug Safety Ministry (MFDS), the first government agency to do so, but there are many caveats that question how useful Samsung's measurement will actually be.

The first hurdle is that the app has only been approved in South Korea, which means that users in other countries will still have to wait for it to be approved by their own government agencies. And even in South Korea, Samsung says the app won't be available until the third quarter of this year and only on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (although it hopes to expand the feature to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices in the future).

The other downside is that Samsung's blood pressure measurement app will not serve as a replacement for traditional measurement cuffs. How VentureBeat Notes, users will have to calibrate the app at least every four weeks by manually entering a reading from a standard blood pressure cuff, and each calibration requires three separate readings for accuracy.

That means the Samsung app, whenever it launches, will probably only serve to help increase regular blood pressure monitoring, rather than serving as a complete replacement device for the feature.

Still, the announcement of an official app with regulatory approval (albeit only for a single country) is a big step forward for Samsung. Previously it only offered blood pressure measurement on the Galaxy Active and Active 2 through a very limited subscription study with an app called My BP Lab developed with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).