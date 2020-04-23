Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton takes Uber to court in 2018 multi-car accident

Instagram

The rapper known by her stage name, Pepa, claims that she still experiences severe pain as a result of her injuries caused by the large chain reaction accident on Highway 101 in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Rapper Sandra Denton It will take the heads of the Uber ridesharing service to court over an accumulation of multiple cars in 2018.

the Salt-N-Pepa Star claims she suffered injuries and loss of wages after she was caught in the Los Angeles Highway 101 accident, where an Uber driver and three other passengers are accused of having "negligently and carelessly operated their vehicle." , causing the great chain. Reaction shock.

According to TMZ, Denton was a passenger in a friend's car, who was hit by the Uber driver, leaving the 53-year-old MC who required medical attention for neck and knee pain.

Police investigators are said to have ruled that the Uber employee had been closely following Denton's journey, and therefore were unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

Denton alleges that he still experiences severe pain as a result of his injuries, which have hampered his ability to travel and perform.

<br />

Uber officials have yet to respond to the legal dispute.