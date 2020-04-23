Sada Baby suggests NBA YoungBoy be gay

Instagram

This comes after the Baton Rouge rapper sparked concern among fans with his apparent suicide messages on Twitter before he deleted his Instagram page.

YoungBoy never broke again a.k.a. NBA YoungBoy and girlfriend YaYa Mayweather a.k.a. Iyanna Mayweather They have been in the headlines for the past few weeks. However, that doesn't seem to be enough to convince Sada Baby that YoungBoy is straight when he accuses YB of being gay.

Commenting below a video of OG Three never broke again Sada wrote: "I swear he's not gay. Mfs worry about my pants. I wish I could let shit fall into my mouth."

The Detroit rapper later explained his comments: "I never posted this shit on my page, but I said what I said. Idgaf who feels how he feels in 5 nem grave."

YoungBoy has yet to respond to the charge. However, it seemed like there was only a small chance that he would see the comments, as he recently deleted his Instagram page after a crisis.

He also sparked concern among fans with his apparent suicide messages on Twitter on Sunday, April 19. The 20-year-old rapper's haunting tweet simply said, "Suicide."

Without any explanation or follow-up tweet, people have been voicing their concerns about the Baton Rouge star's mental health. "I feel like everyone commenting on this loss should offer prayers or some real guidance. This man needs to be surrounded by love because you can clearly see the pain in his eyes. Don't let the devil take over," he commented in his post.

Another echoed the observation: "Do not let the DEVIL deceive and win you. That is all your soul wants. You have power over him and his demons. Address the Most High by your strength. Be a strong brother." Someone else left a similar message to YoungBoy, "Keep your hair strong, you have children who love you and need you."

Others, meanwhile, were speculating whether hit creator "Outside Today" was hinting at the title of their next album or song.