Russell Simmons sexual harassment accusers share their story in HBO documentary Max

Drew Dixon and fellow prosecutors Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher appear in a new trailer for & # 39; On the Record & # 39; which will premiere on the streaming service on May 27.

Three of the women who have accused the hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual harassment are opening in an HBO Max documentary.

The trailer of "In the register"It fell on Wednesday, April 22, and featured Drew Dixon and fellow prosecutors Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.

Dixon is the star of the teaser, alleging that Simmons raped her in her apartment in Manhattan, New York, after offering her a job on her Def Jam record label.

Dixon was one of the first women to expose the businessman's alleged misbehavior in a 2017 New York Times article.

"I didn't tell a lot of people what happened to Russell," he shares in the trailer for the new movie, which premiered at Sundance in January. "He just grabbed me … and I'm saying no. I was reduced to nothing at the time. Nothing that makes me what I am."

Simmons has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against him, stating: "I have never had a sexual encounter that has not been consensual or legal. Never."

"On the Record" will premiere on the new streaming service HBO Max on May 27.