Russell Simmons Documentary on Sexual Misconduct Trailer Presented on HBO Max

The trailer for the controversial documentary, which follows numerous claims of sexual misconduct against Russell Simmons, aired on HBO Max.

On the Record was created by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and is an investigative documentary on the sexual assault allegations against Simmons.

According to HBO Max:

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (& # 39; The Hunting Ground & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Invisible War & # 39;), and first reported by The New York Times, & # 39; On the Record & # 39; features the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon as he grapples with his decision to become one of the first women of color, following #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film tells not only the story of Dixon, but also that of several other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Sher, delving into the ways in which the voices of colored women are too often silenced and ignored by reporting these stories; as well as the diverse cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so. "

