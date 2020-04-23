Something big is blooming (bluming?) In Endurance race this week.

Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom They are the guest judges who will help determine America's first drag queen president in a lively presidential debate challenge, and you can see how fabulous they look and how excited to be there in the exclusive photo above.

Bloom, who recently gave birth to her first child, opted for cool sparkles and clear plastic boots, while Goldblum literally shines in her outfit. Bloom has never looked so happy to be somewhere, and Goldblum looks exactly like Jeff Goldblum always does, in the best way.

Goldblum and Bloom join a roster of impressive guest judging talents this season, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Leslie Jones, Robyn, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Chaka khan, Olivia munn, Daisy Ridley, and more.

Beyond its amazing guest judges, this week is a great week for the world of Endurance race.