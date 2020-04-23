Rose Byrne and Ruth Negga nominated against each other at the 2020 Drama Desk Awards

WENN / Avalon

Meanwhile, David Alan Grier is listed in the Featured Featured Actors category of Play by & # 39; A Soldier & # 39; s Play & # 39 ;, and & # 39; Soft Power & # 39; leads the nominations with 11 counts.

Rose Byrne, Ruth Negga and David Alan Grier They are among the theater stars for nominations for best actors for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

Byrne and Negga will face Outstanding Actress in a Play for their respective productions of "Medea" and "Hamlet", while Grier is shortlisted in Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play category for "A Soldier & # 39; s Play", which is also mentioned in The Outstanding Revival Category.

"Soft Power", created by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine tesori, led the nominations with 11, including Featured Musical, Featured Book of a Musical, Featured Director of a Musical for Leigh Silverman, Featured Actor in a Musical for Francis Jue, and nodded to Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis.

Musical partners "The Wrong Man" and "Octet", and the play "Halfway B ** ches Go Straight to Heaven" were also among the top nominees for the 2020 event, which celebrates productions both on and off Broadway.

The annual awards eligibility period ended on March 11, a week before the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of all New York theaters.

Winners will be announced on May 31. Details on the ceremony, which is likely to take place online, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Full list of nominees for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards:

Exceptional game

"The inheritance", by Matthew Lopez

"Heroes of the Fourth Turn" by Will Arbery, Playwrights Horizons

"Cambodian Rock Band" by Lauren Yee, Signature Theater

Greater Clements by Samuel D. Hunter, Lincoln Center Theater

"Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven", by Stephen Adly Guirgis, Atlantic Theater Company / LAByrinth Theater Company

Exceptional musical

"A Strange Loop", Playwrights Horizons / Page 73 Productions

"Octeto", author theater

"The Secret Life of Bees", Atlantic Theater Company

"Soft Power", the public theater

"The wrong man", MCC Theater

Outstanding rebirth of a work

"Fefu and his friends", the public theater

"For Girls of Color Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Low", The Public Theater

"Mac Beth", Red Bull Theater / Hunter Theater Project

"Lots of noise and few nuts", The Public Theater

"A Soldier's Play", Roundabout Theater Company

Outstanding revival of a musical

"Little shop of horrors"

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown", Transportation Group

"West Side Story"

Best actor in a play

Kyle soller , "The Heritage"

, "The Heritage" Charles Busch , "Lily Dare's Confession"

, "Lily Dare's Confession" Edmund Donovan , "Clemente Mayor"

, "Clemente Mayor" Raul Esparza "Sealed"

"Sealed" Francis Jue , "Cambodian rock band"

, "Cambodian rock band" Triney Sandoval, "72 miles to go …"

Best actress in a play

Rose Byrne "Medea"

"Medea" Liza Colon-Zayas , "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven" Emily Davis , "Is this a room"

, "Is this a room" April Matthis , "Toni Stone"

, "Toni Stone" Ruth Negga, "Hamlet"

Best Actor in a Musical

Larry Owens , "A strange loop"

, "A strange loop" David Aron Damane , "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" Chris Dwan , "Between laughing"

, "Between laughing" Joshua Henry , "The wrong man"

, "The wrong man" Francis Jue, "Soft power"

Best actress in a musical

Adrienne Warren , "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" Tammy Blanchard , "The Little Shop of Horrors"

, "The Little Shop of Horrors" Beth Malone , "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" Saycon Sengbloh , "The secret life of bees"

, "The secret life of bees" Elizabeth Stanley, "Little Jagged Pill"

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Paul Hilton , "The Heritage"

, "The Heritage" Victor Almanzar , "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven" Stephen Andres Cruz , "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven" David Alan Grier , "The work of a soldier"

, "The work of a soldier" Chris Perfetti, "Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow"

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Lois smith , "The Heritage"

, "The Heritage" Patrice Johnson Chevannes , "runboyrun and in old age"

, "runboyrun and in old age" Kristina Poe , "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven" Belange Rodriguez , "The brief wonderful life of Oscar Wao"

, "The brief wonderful life of Oscar Wao" Elizabeth Rodriguez, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

George Abud , "Emojiland"

, "Emojiland" Christian borle , "The Little Shop of Horrors"

, "The Little Shop of Horrors" Jay Armstrong Johnson , "Scotland, PA"

, "Scotland, PA" Conrad Ricamora , "Soft power"

, "Soft power" Ryan Vasquez, "The wrong man"

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten , "Little Jagged Pill"

, "Little Jagged Pill" Yesenia Ayala , "West Side Story"

, "West Side Story" Paula Leggett Chase , "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" LaChanze , "The secret life of bees"

, "The secret life of bees" Alyse Alan Louis, "Soft power"

Outstanding director of a work

Stephen Daldry , "The Heritage"

, "The Heritage" Jessica Blank , "Country of Coal"

, "Country of Coal" John Ortiz , "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven"

, "Bitches halfway go straight to heaven" Tina Satter , "Is this a room"

, "Is this a room" Erica Schmidt, "Mac Beth"

Outstanding director of a musical

Stephen Brackett, "A strange loop"

Thomas Kail, "The Wrong Man"

Kathleen Marshall, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

Leigh Silverman, "Soft Power"

Annie Tippe, "Octet"

Exceptional choreography

Camille A. Brown, "For Girls of Color Who Have Considered Committing Suicide / When the Rainbow is Low"

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, "History of the West Side"

Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid, "Beyond Babel"

Kathleen Marshall, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

Sonya Tayeh, "Moulin Rouge!"

Travis Wall, "The Wrong Man"

Outstanding Music

Michael R. Jackson , "A strange loop"

, "A strange loop" Ross Golan , "The wrong man"

, "The wrong man" Dave Malloy , "Octet"

, "Octet" Joshua Rosenblum , "Einstein's dreams"

, "Einstein's dreams" Sheik Duncan , "The secret life of bees"

, "The secret life of bees" Jeanine tesori, "Soft power"

Featured lyrics

Susan Birkenhead, "The Secret Life of Bees"

Adam Gwon , "Scotland, PA"

, "Scotland, PA" Michael R. Jackson , "A strange loop"

, "A strange loop" Joanne Sydney Lessner and Joshua Rosenblum , "Einstein's dreams"

, "Einstein's dreams" Dave Malloy , "Octet"

, "Octet" Mark Saltzman, "Romeo and Bernadette"

Exceptional book of a musical

David Henry Hwang , "Soft power"

, "Soft power" Michael R. Jackson , "A strange loop"

, "A strange loop" Dave Malloy , "Octet"

, "Octet" Lynn Nottage, "The Secret Life of Bees"

Mark Saltzman, "Romeo and Bernadette"

Dick scanlan, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

Outstanding orchestrations

Tom Kitt , "Little Jagged Pill"

, "Little Jagged Pill" Alex Lacamoire , "The wrong man"

, "The wrong man" O Matias and Dave Malloy , "Octet"

, "Octet" Danny Troob John Clancy and Larry hochman , "Soft power"

John Clancy and , "Soft power" Jonathan Tunick, "West Side Story"

Exceptional music in a play

Steve Earle , "Country of Coal"

, "Country of Coal" Scared rabbit , "Square Go"

, "Square Go" Jim Harbourne , "Feral"

, "Feral" Martha Redbone , "for girls of color who have considered committing suicide / when the rainbow is low"

, "for girls of color who have considered committing suicide / when the rainbow is low" Adam Seidel, Jane Bruceand Daniel Ocanto, "Original Sound"

Excellent stage design for a play

Catherine Cornell, "Mac Beth"

Clint Ramos, "Great Horizons"

Adam Rigg, "Fefu and his friends"

Paul Steinberg, "Judgment Day"

B.T. Whitehill, "Lily Dare's Confession"

Excellent stage design for a musical

Julian Crouch, "Little Shop of Horrors"

Anna Louizos, "Scotland, PA"

Derek McLane, "Moulin Rouge!"

Clint Ramos, "Soft Power"

Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, "Octet"

Outstanding costume design for a play

Asa Benally, "Blues for an Alabama Sky"

Montana Levi Blanco, "Fefu and his friends"

Toni-Leslie James, "for girls of color who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is low"

Antony McDonald, "Judgment Day"

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, "Lily Dare's Confession"

Kaye Voyce, "Coriolano"

Excellent costume design for a musical

Vanessa Leuck, "Emojiland"

Jeff Mahshie, "Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice"

Mark Thompson, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Anita Yavich, "Soft Power"

Catherine Zuber, "Moulin Rouge!"

Excellent lighting design for a play

Isabella Byrd, "Heroes of the Fourth Turn"

Oona Curley, "Dr. Ride's American Beach House"

Heather Gilbert, "The Sound Within"

Mimi Jordan Sherin, "Judgment Day"

Yi Zhao, "Greater Clement"

Excellent lighting design for a musical

Betsy Adams, "The Wrong Man"

Jane Cox, "The Secret Life of Bees"

Herrick Goldman, "Einstein's Dreams"

Bruno Poet, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Justin Townsend, "Moulin Rouge!"

Excellent projection design

David Bengali, "Einstein's Dreams"

Julia Frey, "Medea"

Luke Halls, "West Side Story"

Lisa Renkel and POSSIBLE, "Emojiland"

Hannah Wasileski, "Fires in the Mirror"

Exceptional sound design for a construction site

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, "The Inheritance"

Justin Ellington, "Heroes of the Fourth Turn"

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Palmer Hefferan, "Fefu and his friends"

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, "Is This A Room"

Excellent sound design for a musical

Tom Gibbons, "History of the West Side"

Kai Harada, "Soft Power"

Peter Hylenski, "Moulin Rouge!"

Hidenori Nakajo, "Octet"

Nevin Steinberg, "The Wrong Man"

Exceptional wig and hair design

Campbell Young Associates, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Cookie Jordan, "Fefu and his friends"

Nikiya Mathis, "STEW"

Tom Watson, "The Great Society"

Bobbie Zlotnik, "Emojiland"

Excellent solo performance

David Cale, "We are only alive for a short period of time"

Kate del Castillo, "the way he spoke"

Laura Linney, "My name is Lucy Barton"

Jacqueline Novak, "Get on your knees"

Deirdre O & # 39; Connell, "Dana H."

Unique theatrical experience

"Beyond Babel", Hideaway Circus

"Feral", Tortoise in a Nutshell / Cumbernauld Theater / 59E59

"Is this a room", Teatro Viñedo

"Midsummer: A Banquet", Food of Love Productions / Third Rail Projects

Excellent fight choreography

Vicki Manderson, "Square Go"

Thomas Schall, "The Work of a Soldier"

UnkleDave's fighting house, "Halfway, goes to heaven"

Exceptional fit

"A Christmas Carol" by Jack Thorne

"Judgment Day" by Christopher Shinn

"Mojada", by Luis Alfaro

"Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow", by Halley Feiffer