Robbie Williams hoping to replace Daniel Craig as New James Bond

The former Take That member is eager to be the next spy agent for 007, as Daniel Craig is expected to retire after & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; to be released later this year.

Robbie Williams wants to show his "serious acting range" as he leaned in like Daniel CraigJames Bond replacement.

Hitmaker "Rock DJ" told the British newspaper Daily Star that he could replace Craig, who is giving up the iconic role after his latest Bond movie. "No time to die", comes out in November 2020.

"I want to throw my hat in the ring for James Bond work", the first Take that singer stated. "What people don't know about me is that I'm a pretty serious actor and I have rank."

He added: "I am not just a cheeky chappy."

During the coronavirus blockade, Robbie, 46, has been showing off her acting skills on Instagram Live by treating fans with dramatic readings of the lyrics to several of her songs.

His ambition comes after the hitman said he believes he fought the coronavirus while hiding at an Airbnb rental property on the way to his family's Los Angeles mansion, as he decided to keep his distance from the wife Ayda Field, 40 and his four children because he felt "lethargic, tired and heavy".