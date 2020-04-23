Rob Long and SideCar Board Comedy inspired by the "Texas Monthly" column in Works at Fox – Up News Info

Fox has established Health Rob Long alum for writing and Gail Berman's SideCar content accelerator for producing The Texanist, a multi-camera comedy inspired by David Courtney's Texas Monthly column. The project had been in accelerated development out of the loop since the transmission network in January acquired the IP and launched a search for a writer to adapt it.

Written by Long, The Texanist tells the story of Dave, host of a popular Austin area radio show offering advice to Texas natives and newcomers on exactly what the true Texas road is. But the "Texas way" is changing, in good ways and not so good ways, and it is Dave's job, with the help of his wife, family, and co-workers, to determine which changes to accept and which to reject.

Long executive produces with Berman through SideCar; as well as Courtney; Megan Creydt, Texas Monthly executive editor, new story platforms; and Texas Monthly President Scott Brown. The project is a co-production by SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

"I am a long time reader of Texas Monthly and a great admirer of David Courtney's cunning and generous column, "said Long."The Texanist iIt's about facing a changing world and trying to hold onto important things while letting other things move with the times. And knowing which is which. Or trying to do it.

Texas Monthly It has been published in Austin, TX for over 40 years.

"Since 2007, Texas Monthly writer David Courtney has offered our readers wise advice in the voice of the semi-fictional character The Texanist, a trusted arbiter of all things Texas who habitually refers to himself in the third person, "Creydt said, praising Long for his" nuanced understanding of The TexanistHis humor and what makes this column so special. "

Over the years, the column has addressed questions such as: Is it okay to fit my jeans into my boots? Can a hot pepper really give me a chemical burn? Can we bury Grandpa in the old family cemetery if we don't have it anymore? "

Long began his career writing and producing NBC long-running series, Health, in which he served as co-executive producer in its final season. Most recently he was executive producer and showrunner of Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, which aired for two seasons on CBS, and before that, created and produced Sullivan & Son, which aired for three seasons on TBS. Long's most recent book, Bigly: Donald Trump in verse, was published in October 2017 by Regnery. Her weekly radio commentary, "Martini Shot," airs on Los Angeles public radio station KCRW, and is distributed nationwide.

Long is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Hillary Bibicoff. Texas Monthly is represented by CAA.