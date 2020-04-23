Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva welcome the second baby!

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second addition to the family after having a baby last year in February, so it's safe to say they wasted no time.

Hello! The magazine was the first to report that the 37-year-old baby welcomed baby number two on his ranch in Pound Ridge, New York!

The news they were expecting for the second time spread in November of last year, just a few months after giving birth to their first child together.

However, before getting married in April 2018, Gere and Silva, 70, had children from other relationships.

The actor shares Homer James Jigme, the 20-year-old son, with his ex-wife, actress Carey Lowell.

As for Alejandra, she also has a son named Albert Friedland, 7, with her ex-husband businessman Govind Friedland.

The couple seems happier than ever, and even though it took them a couple of tries to find their soulmate, it seems like this time, they're in the game forever!

She previously told Hello! Thst; I feel like in a real fairy tale, the luckiest woman in the world! Our love story is the sweetest, most romantic and perfect dream I have ever had. Not a day goes by that Richard doesn't mention how important I am to him … He is the humblest, most sensitive, loving, caring, fun and generous man … I have ever known. "

The famous actress Pretty Woman had previously married twice, with Carey and model Cindy Crawford, but it seems that Alejandra is the chosen one!

Before they became officers, the two had known each other for a long time.

Ad %MINIFYHTML1aa7479805d2dbbf4f4c988aa878f6c323% %MINIFYHTML1aa7479805d2dbbf4f4c988aa878f6c323%

During another interview, Alejandra said that ‘Richard has known my family for 15 years. I saw him again in Positano, I reminded him of the story. Our karma brought us together as soon as we saw each other because we've known each other over the course of many lives, that's how we both feel anyway. "



Post views:

0 0