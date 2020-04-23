Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his whole family.

ME! News found out about the Hollywood actor and his wife Alejandra Silva She recently welcomed her second child to her ranch in New York State.

According to Hello!, who first broke the news, the couple feel comfortable and healthy on their property in the town of Pound Ridge. In fact, it is the same place where the couple exchanged vows and said "Yes, I do,quot; at a romantic wedding.

The publication reports that the couple wanted to welcome their second child together at home, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

Everyone in the family is happy with the arrival of the couple's newest son, especially older brother Alexander.

Back in November, E! The news confirmed that Richard, 70, was expecting his second child with his wife of 37, a Spanish activist. Both parties, who are trying to keep their relationship private, also have children from previous relationships.