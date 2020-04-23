RHOBH – Erika Jayne opens up about her sex life with husband Tom Girardi, 80

During the most recent episode of the Beverly Hills Royal HousewivesErika Jayne spoke about her marriage to Tom Girardi, 80. The 48-year-old artist made it clear that she is tired of having to justify her marriage, and also revealed that there are no problems in her sex life.

Jayne was arguing with rookie Garcelle Beauvais when The Jamie Foxx Show The actress just came out and asked Jayne about her sex life with Girardi. He took a moment and then said, "Okay, you know, people always ask that. They always say, 'What's going on?' Is he a 20-year-old f-king all day? No."

Later in her confessional, Jayne, who has been married to Girardi for 20 years, says that she has "dealt,quot; with questions about her relationship with Girardi "forever,quot;.

"The youngest woman to marry the richest and oldest man," Jayne said. "I'm tired of having to justify my 20 year marriage. Go to a 20 year marriage and then come talk to me. Yes, I married a boy who is 33 years older than me and yes, he has a lot of money, but what? You know what? He's a good king. And that's the most important thing. "

Even though Jayne has been on RHOBH Since 2015, her lawyer husband has made a handful of appearances. This has created a lot of mystery about their relationship, and people constantly ask questions.

Jayne says her husband is very supportive of her, and was even thrilled during the episode when she spoke about how much Girardi's support means to her. When he celebrated the landing of the role of Roxie Hart in the recent Broadway production of Chicago, he said to Girardi: “Thank you for being so supportive. I wouldn't have this without you.

Girardi told his wife that he was "proud,quot; of her, which made her start crying. Then she thanked her husband for saying that, calling it "a big deal." Jayne added that hearing Girardi say he was proud of her is all he has ever wanted.

"Obviously you know your success and your tours, all those little steps … this is the big problem, baby," he said. "I'm really proud of you … It's too cool."

Jayne said it's great to have financial support, but having emotional support is something I wish I had more to grow.

Erika Jayne began her Broadway career in January, but the program had to close early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said in mid-March that it was not the way she wanted to say goodbye to her and Roxie's character. Chicago family, but she had no choice.

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



