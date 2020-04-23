RHOBH: Brandi Glanville Criticizes Denise Richards After She Was Arrested And Dropped – Agrees With Lisa Rinna About "Sharing It All,quot;

The alleged romance of Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards is the topic of conversation for the season. Unfortunately, that drama won't play out until later.

However, through leaks and social media, it seems fans already know what to expect when Brandi files the accusation that she and Denise connected.

Although the actress has been complying and stops giving orders to her castmates, Glanville clearly has no intention of listening to them.

In his latest podcast, he looks at everything from how he would handle the situation to Richards' refusal to film.

"If this situation is reversed and I'm on a reality show and someone says," Okay, I connected with her "and it didn't happen (what happened), it would be like,quot; F *** off, you're a liar, & # 39 ;you know? "I feel like she looks guilty by stopping, running … like you can say anything you want about me and I'm going to say," F *** you, like you're an idiot. "

It also revealed that the producers even received legal notice from actress Bold and the Beautiful.

In the season premiere, it was revealed that Denise stopped filming in no time. Lisa Rinna noted that when you sign up for a reality show, you must be transparent.

Brandi agrees.

‘I feel like Lisa said it best … if you sign up for a reality show, you need to share (everything). (I mean Lisa) I didn't want to talk about your daughter's eating disorder, I didn't want to talk about a lot of things, but you did. And if you don't want it and you get a full paycheck, quit. I don't get a full paycheck, (but) I'm willing to do it. And it sucks, I do my best at least. "

He added that he knows women who would love to be on the show and have no trouble complying with the rules.



