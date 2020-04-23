Recent Hollywood Movies with the Great Outdoors

The United States has always been portrayed as a place that is love for its wide open spaces in books and movies. More and more people take the backpack to wander through nature and communicate with nature. It has become a type of American ritual that has also quickly become popular in the rest of the world. The outdoors has inspired many movies since the beginning of the American film industry. Despite their great urban sprawl, Hollywood filmmakers still like to see themselves as outdoor men taming nature. Since we are all locked inside our houses thanks to quarantine, we would surely love to experience a bit of nature, even indirectly on a screen to remind us that there is a great world out there. We bring you a list of the best American movies that show the raging beauty of nature in full force to help you deal with the blockade.

Towards the Wild (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn, the film is based on a biography written by Jon Krakauer and tells the story of Christopher McCandless, a man who trekked across North America to the Alaskan wilderness in the early 1990s. We don't really know what he promoted McCandless to put aside his urban existence and lead the life of a tramp. When reading the book, you are frustrated by the fact that this young man, with so much potential within him, went to his death due to lack of preparation and this feeling increases after seeing this adaptation. Emile Hirsch plays McCandless with melancholic intensity. He highlights his character's desire to be one with nature through his acting. And you can also feel McCandless's pain when he realizes that nature is not a generous god but a hard and indifferent deity.

The Gray (2012)

It is an intense survival drama co-written, produced and directed by Joe Carnahan and starring Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo and Dermot Mulroney. It is based on Ian MacKenzie Jeffers' Ghost Walker story. Liam Neeson plays an atheist hunter who survives a plane crash taking oil workers into Alaska only to realize they have crashed into wolf territory. The silent predators soon surround them patiently and begin attacking the men one by one. In the end, Neeson is left alone and chooses to fight, taking the alpha wolf with him. It is a shocking film set in a gloomy landscape where you meet the harshness of nature first hand. There is no help from God, there is no respite for lost men. Some go crazy, others die while both the cold and predators hunt them down. We wait until the end credits for a happy ending, but this is a movie that doesn't take a sudden happy turn.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Directed by Wes Anderson, this coming-of-age film stars Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Harvey Keitel, Jared Gilman, and Kara Hayward. Anderson was reportedly always fascinated by the concept of young love and made a film about two 12-year-old boys who fled to live together in a secret cove, their own & # 39; Moonrise Kingdom & # 39 ;, away from the hustle and the bustle of the city. world. The film is set in the 1960s, when children did not have smartphones, and therefore searching for that idyll seemed plausible. Bruce Willis plays a kind-hearted police officer who runs the search for the missing children and then adopts the young orphan so that authorities will not take him in. The scenes in which the two youngsters explore nature are really well taken. The film sparked some controversy over its scenes showing the awakening of sexuality between the two young actors.

Wild (2014)

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, this film is based on the 2012 memories of Cheryl Strayed Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail. The film stars Reese Witherspoon as Strayed, alongside Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman, and Gaby Hoffman. Reese Witherspoon bought the book's redo rights even before it was published, as the poignant story moved her. He talks about a woman's struggles to cope with the loss of her mother, which led her to use random drugs and sex to fall asleep. She takes a solo 1100-mile journey through the Pacific Crest Trail, meeting and learning from many other travelers along the way. The journey is more internal than external, with Strayed finally clearing himself of pain, guilt, and sadness and resolving to start a fuller life in the end. Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination for his bravery performance.

The reborn (2015)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the film is based on Michael Punke's 2002 novel of the same name, which describes Hugh Glass's experiences in 1823. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter. It is an intense representation of a man's struggle to survive against insurmountable obstacles in the midst of hostile territory where the elements seem to be against him. It is wild and brutal, much like the setting depicted in the movie. The scenes in which the protagonist meets a bear or where he hollows a dead horse to take refuge inside the corpse are really intense. However, the film is not just about a survival story. It is also a revenge drama with several violent fights in good measure. Iñárritu won his second Oscar for Best Director for the film, while DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor.

A walk in the woods (2015)

Directed by Ken Kwapis and starring Robert Redford, Nick Nolte and Emma Thompson, the comic thread is based on author Bill Bryson's 1998 memoirs of the same name. The film explores the misadventures the author faced while walking the legendary Appalachian Trail. After attending a funeral, Bill Bryson (Robert Redford), the famous travel writer who has been leading a comfortable life in the New Hemisphere, decides to go the entire Appalachian Trail alone. His wife and supporters warn him of the dangers, but he is adamant. She agrees to let him go on the condition that she bring a partner. The expedition appears to be dead as everyone rejects his invitation. However, Stephen Katz (Nick Nolte), an old acquaintance, agrees to accompany him and the duo start huffing. They are both out of their element and after walking for three months, they quit after almost being killed.