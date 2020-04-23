Re-visit the first video posted on YouTube on its 15th anniversary

It all started at the zoo.

If you've used the internet in the past 15 years, you've probably seen at least one video on YouTube. But, before it became the home of music videos and tutorials or the platform for a new type of celebrity, it was where you could watch 18 seconds of the YouTube co-founder Jawed KarimThe trip to the zoo.

15 years ago today, on April 23, 2005, Karim uploaded the first video from the platform, which simply featured him standing in front of some elephants at the San Diego Zoo.

"Okay, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the good thing about these guys is that they have very, very, very long, um, trunks, and that's great, and that's pretty much all there is to it. to say, "he said.