Re-visit the first video posted on YouTube on its 15th anniversary

It all started at the zoo.
If you've used the internet in the past 15 years, you've probably seen at least one video on YouTube. But, before it became the home of music videos and tutorials or the platform for a new type of celebrity, it was where you could watch 18 seconds of the YouTube co-founder Jawed KarimThe trip to the zoo.
15 years ago today, on April 23, 2005, Karim uploaded the first video from the platform, which simply featured him standing in front of some elephants at the San Diego Zoo.
"Okay, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the good thing about these guys is that they have very, very, very long, um, trunks, and that's great, and that's pretty much all there is to it. to say, "he said.
Of course, as we now know, there would be much more for people to say on the platform, as it has since become one of the largest video-sharing sites ever. It has become the birthplace of many modern viral moments, launched the careers of countless modern stars, and was a critical element in the social media landscape we know today.
The first YouTube video, of course, has also become its own pop culture landmark, having amassed over 90 million views since it was uploaded.
Considering it was the first, and since then only, video to be uploaded to YouTube, Karim certainly made his mark on the Internet.
