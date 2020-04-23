Rapper Fred the Godson dies at 35 after battling coronavirus

Instagram

The tributes come from other hip-hop stars like Nas, Fat Joe and Westside Gunn, after Fred's friend DJ Self gave them the sad news of the death of the New York artist on Thursday, April 23.

Another celebrity has been a victim of the coronavirus. Rapper from new york Fred the godson He died weeks after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at the hospital. He was 35 years old.

Sharing the sad news was his friend DJ Self, who posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 23, a photo of the deceased star with a caption: "He was loved by many, I never heard anything bad about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well, my brother." Fred's family, however, has not released a statement about his death.

Since then, tributes have come from other hip-hop stars. Nas He published a photo of Fred and wrote with her: "Peace to you, Fred, the God the Son, in your great ascension. Prayers to your family. Greeting."

Fat Joe He expressed his sadness, "My little brother ooooh how sad I am, I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night. So many dreams, so many conversations, so many great moments we had. I am in shock to say the least that I love you soooooo little brother, Years have passed since I felt this pain. I always wanted the best for you, I played all my important songs to regain your diet. I respect you as much as an artist. "

"Why do GOOD guys die young? I was sooooo proud of you little brother," he continued. "Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness, you were always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul because he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they are. I pray that you and PUN tell them We were very scared here in the world. God bless his wife, his family, his children and my brother Arsonist. I know that Fred loves him and that in the entire Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent, one of the last Mohicans. "

Westside Gunn He posted on his own Instagram page, "Damn Fat @fredthegodsonmusic Prayers to your family." Lloyd Banks similarly added, "Rest in peace Fred the Godson, my condolences to his family."

Fred revealed that he had contracted the virus on April 6. Sharing a photo of him in the hospital, he asked fans for prayers: "I'm here with this Corvus 19 s ** t! Please keep me in all your prayers !!!"

On Wednesday, April 22, the South Bronx rapper's publicist told The Source that the MC remained in intensive care after his fever peaked at 105 degrees. The publicist added that his heart and vital signs were improving, although his kidney function was severely affected due to COVID-19 complications. He was reportedly at increased risk as a result of his asthma.