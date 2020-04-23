Rapper Fred The Godson died at age 35 of Coronavirus

Fred the godson He passed away at the age of 35 after battling the coronavirus, his representative confirmed to Complex.

When the news of the rapper's death came up on Thursday, friends and fans turned to social media to mourn his passing.

"My little brother ooooh how sad I am. I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night,quot; Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "So many dreams, so many conversations, so many great moments we had. I'm in shock to say the least. I love you soooo little brother, it's been years since I felt this pain."

"I always wanted the best for you, I played all my important songs for you to give you feedback. I respect you so much as an artist. Why do GOOD guys die young? I was so proud of you little brother," Fat Joe's message continued. . "Perhaps now the world will pay attention to your greatness, you were always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul because he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they are. I pray that you and PUN tell them we gave them hell here in the world. "