Rapper Fred The Godson died at age 35 of Coronavirus

Fred the godson He passed away at the age of 35 after battling the coronavirus, his representative confirmed to Complex.
When the news of the rapper's death came up on Thursday, friends and fans turned to social media to mourn his passing.
"My little brother ooooh how sad I am. I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night,quot; Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. "So many dreams, so many conversations, so many great moments we had. I'm in shock to say the least. I love you soooo little brother, it's been years since I felt this pain."
"I always wanted the best for you, I played all my important songs for you to give you feedback. I respect you so much as an artist. Why do GOOD guys die young? I was so proud of you little brother," Fat Joe's message continued. . "Perhaps now the world will pay attention to your greatness, you were always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul because he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they are. I pray that you and PUN tell them we gave them hell here in the world. "
Just over two weeks ago, on April 6, the artist turned to social media to ask for prayers in the midst of his battle with COVID-19, sharing a photo from the hospital.
"I'm here with this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in all your prayers!" Fred wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #godisgreat.
Days later, his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, saying XXL that his condition was "progressing,quot; after being placed on a ventilator.
"He is fighting and he is winning," he said at the time. "He has no signs of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to flush toxins out of his blood. Fred will do it."
French MontanaHe also paid tribute to the rapper from the South Bronx, writing on Instagram, "Rip @fredthegodsonmusic damn, this is crazy! Staying at home corona is real."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
