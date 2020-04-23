Rapper DaBaby shoots his shot with Ashanti

DaBaby is filming his shot with Ashanti when the couple released their collaboration, "Nasty,quot;.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the crew asked DaBaby if he had a chance to meet Ashanti.

"No, she was on the tour, she was actually in the middle of the tour, so was I. I'd love to do it once everything clears up and the restaurants open." The rapper added that while they've managed to chat since they were quarantined, it's only about business.

But when DaBaby says the closure is over, he would like to meet her on a more personal level.

"Ashanti, if you end up seeing this, if you find me attractive and want to meet me, I'd be more than open," he said.

Do you think Ashanti should give DaBaby a chance, or is it out of reach?