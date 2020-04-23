Rajinikanth will provide food to 1000 families in Nadigar Sangam



Daily salaried workers who depend on the cinema for their survival suffered a severe blow after The government imposed a blockade to contain the pandemic created by the coronavirus. All the filming has been paralyzed. Many celebrities have stepped forward to help daily salaried workers. Even Tamil Nadu superstar Rajinikanth is doing his part to help. He has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Federation of South Indian Film Employees (FEFSI). According to the latest reports, the actor will also provide food to 1,000 Nadigar Sangam workers.

Inspired by the actor's generosity, his various fan club members have also come forward to help with relief work. They have been supplying necessities like vegetables, rice bags, milk packages and other products. This Rajinikanth gesture to provide food for 1000 families of Nadigar Sangam has been a great relief to those in need.